Saint Louis, MO

This year, resolve to leave no gift card unused

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Years ago, a friend who needed cash sold me a $100 Nordstrom gift card. I wish I knew where the heck I put it. Gift cards are a popular holiday solution, especially recently, as supply chain disruptions and shipping delays have made gift buying more challenging. Most gift cards are spent...

www.stltoday.com

The Independent

Family sparks debate by tipping with Amazon gift card

One Tiktoker’s video post of him tipping with an Amazon gift card at a restaurant has divided social media, and reignited the minimum wage debate.Gustavo Lombera went for Korean food with his sister Kaitlyn. The bill came to $95.24, and the video shows Mr Lombera using a $25 Amazon gift card to cover the tip. The voiceover on the clip states that “he asked if he could tip with an Amazon gift card”.“Holidays left us broke” reads the post which now has almost 700,000 views. The family supposedly asked the waiter if they could tip with the gift card, to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
963kklz.com

Is A Gift Card An Acceptable Tip?

A story on how one couple left a server an Amazon gift card as a tip was trending and being in Las Vegas, home of “hospitality”, The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know if that was acceptable. Taking it one step further, what is the oddest...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KCRG.com

Businesses sell gift cards with illegal expiration dates

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team found multiple businesses are selling gift cards with illegal expiration dates. Gift cards are always a popular gift during the holiday season. Issues with supply chains and slower delivery times made the cards even more popular, according to a survey from payment service Blackhawk Network. Those cards cannot expire for at least five years, according to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOMO News

Billions of dollars are sitting on unused gift cards

Get a gift card this holiday season? Be sure to use it. That may sound strange, but many people who get gift cards never use them. Add up the value of all the unused gift cards, vouchers, or store credits in this country, and it totals roughly $15 billion, according to a report by Bankrate.com.
PERSONAL FINANCE
businessnewsdaily.com

How to Run a Gift Card Program

Gift cards increase profits in two ways: when a gift card recipient buys more than the face value of the card, and when there is an unused balance left on a card. Most POS systems have a built-in gift card feature, so setting up a program is relatively easy. Gift...
SMALL BUSINESS
104.5 KDAT

Is Over-Tipping With An Amazon Gift Card a Bad Tip?

A Tik-Tok user has gone viral for showing a controversial tip left that didn't come in the form of cash, but a gift card. @Kaittwest, a watiress, shared the video with the caption reading, “Holidays left us #broke.”. In an unknown restaurant, the video shows the customer's bill came...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
informnny.com

Money In Your Pocket: Cash > Gift Cards

(WSYR-TV) — Gift cards are a popular stocking stuffer over the holiday season. And while most of you have no problem swiping those cards, Rick Reagan tells who how to turn your cards into cash.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
leitesculinaria.com

Win A Riviera Seafood Club $100 Gift Card

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a Riviera Seafood Club $100 Gift Card. (ARV $) Note: You can enter this giveaway two (2) times per e-mail address per day. Deadline is 11:59PM ET...
FOOD & DRINKS
WATE

Have unused gift cards? January 15 is Use Your Gift Cards Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At a time when every dollar counts, it’s shocking that an estimated $15 billion worth of gift cards are going unspent,according to Bankrate.com. Gift cards remained a top choice for holiday shopping, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics’ November 2021 consumer survey:
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fast Casual

Restaurant gift card sales up over last 2 years

The restaurant industry sold 6% more gift cards during the 2021 holiday season compared to 2019, and 57% more than 2020, according to a Paytronix study. Overall, there was a 43% increase in the number of cards sold, when comparing the 2021 holiday season (Nov. 1 through Dec. 24) to the 2020 season, according to a press release.
RESTAURANTS
Lifehacker

How to Stop Wasting Your Gift Cards

Depending who they’re from, gift cards can be a lovely gift. (Read: Not from a life partner, who should intuitively know you want the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer with auto-shutoff and 30 included recipes.) Gift cards take up little space and allow you to shop guilt-free—perhaps even splurge on yourself—because hey, free money. But there are a few ways you can easily lose or diminish their value without meaning to. Avoid these pitfalls if you want to take full advantage of all the dopamine those tiny plastic cards have to offer.
RECIPES
eanycc.com

2022 Winter Virtual Gift Card Raffle

The Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce is proud to present its second annual Winter Virtual Gift Card Basket Raffle!. The 2022 Winter Virtual Gift Card Basket Raffle was created in 2021 as a “Pay It Forward” effort to help support our struggling local businesses in the Greater East Aurora region.
EAST AURORA, NY
Fairfield Sun Times

It's a New Year. Resolve to Finish Your Plate.

The problem with New Year’s resolutions? Typically, the follow-through is too difficult. Let’s be blunt: If dieting or going to the gym three times a week was easy, we wouldn’t need a holiday to get motivated. By February, idealistic resolutions often become unrealistic. So here’s a resolution...
FITNESS
thekingdominsider.com

Get a Disney Gift Card for National Gift Card Day!

It’s National Gift Card Day! If you weren’t aware there was such a day, and you love celebrating or have a friend’s/family members birthday coming up, this is an easy one since gift cards are a stress-free gift!! For any Disney lover, I can tell you they will be ecstatic at receiving a Disney Gift Card so that they can go online and shop or go into the parks and use their gift card on that item they see on the rack they just have to have! While gift cards may seem like the boring way to go for some, it’s just really such a fantastic gift because the recipient (whether they be young or older) will have so much being able to pick something out for themselves. When they shop and put in that gift card bar code # and see that they owe $0 (or at least significantly less than the original total), that is such a great and exciting feeling!
SHOPPING
WAFB

Blood donors to receive Walmart gift cards and blankets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LifeShare is asking for healthy people for blood donations starting on Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 4. Those who do donate blood will receive a $10 Walmart gift card and a limited-edition fleece blanket. “As we all watch the news and see hospitalization numbers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WTAX

Tomorrow is “Use Your Gift Card Day”

Tomorrow is National Use Your Gift Card Day. In a survey last year, 51% of people said they have unused gift cards, and the average person was sitting on $116. But that was in July. The holiday season has just passed, so you might have a lot more than that. This “holiday” is mostly just a reminder . . . you don’t “get” anything for using your gift card tomorrow. Just be sure to use it before you lose it.
LIFESTYLE

