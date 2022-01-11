Letter to the Editor: Cleanse yourself of vax conspiracies

I met Lucretia Free 5 years ago. After a friendly conversation she invited me to write an article for the paper she started in the Tanque Verde Valley. I took the opportunity to opine on topics such as Federalism, Socialism ect. I wanted to use the freedom of press to fully participate as a citizen and see what came of it. An interesting thing happened. I got feedback. That experience helped me refine my opinions on several topics and I have benefited greatly from it. I never really thanked her for that opportunity. I never knew if she agreed with any of my opinions or not. She tolerated and printed them. It’s from that experience that I believe she would make a great representative. We don’t need to agree on everything, but we do need the freedom to discover if we ourselves are in error. She gave that to me through our shared freedom of the press. If there is a way to support her, I’d like to repay a little of my debt of gratitude.

VAIL, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO