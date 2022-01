Forgot the private planes, luxury shopping trips, and Nobu reservations, Kim Kardashian doesn’t seem to need any of that now that she’s dating Pete Davidson. These days, the billionaire is willing to make some compromises to step into the shoes of the rest of the country for a little bit, and it’s a pretty shocking sight. There are some celebrities who have reached such echelons of fame and wealth, that it no longer makes it fun to see that they’re “just like us.” While spotting Aubrey Plaza at the grocery store is cute, it’s perhaps more fun to imagine someone like Kardashian living in a minimalist castle up in the sky where her every need is accounted for ...not going to an outlet mall.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO