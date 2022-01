More snow is in store for New Jersey this weekend. Whether or not the coastal towns will see anything significant is still up for debate. Still, snow is always exciting here in the Garden State. Maybe it's because everything is so built up and always bustling with activity, because when it snows, everything in New Jersey gets quiet for once. Not to mention, there's no sight like South Jersey after a fresh snowfall. It's absolutely beautiful.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO