Burakovsky scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes. Burakovsky helped out on a Mikko Rantanen tally in the first period, and he added the game-tying goal just 29 seconds after Shayne Gostisbehere put the Coyotes ahead early in the third. The 26-year-old Burakovsky has put up multi-point efforts in three of seven games in January. The winger is up to 14 tallies, 29 points, 63 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 32 contests overall.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO