Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: In virus protocols Tuesday

 3 days ago

Roy was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. Roy, along with Shea Theodore and Nolan Patrick,...

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Returns to AHL

The Golden Knights reassigned Rondbjerg to AHL Henderson on Wednesday. Rondbjerg tallied one shot in nine minutes of ice time after being called up Tuesday. The 22-year-old has totaled four points in 14 NHL games this season.
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Sent to AHL

The Golden Knights reassigned Thompson to AHL Henderson on Wednesday. Thompson has been with the Golden Knights since Dec. 31 but his only game action came Jan. 4, when he stopped 23 of 26 shots and took the loss against Nashville. He'll likely only see NHL playing time again this season if Robin Lehner or Laurent Brossoit (undisclosed) miss substantial time.
Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Back in AHL

The Golden Knights reassigned Leschyshyn to AHL Henderson on Wednesday. The forward logged just over nine minutes of ice time after joining the Golden Knights on Tuesday. Leschyshyn's modest production (one goal, three assists in 20 games) suggests he's unlikely to become a regular in Las Vegas' lineup at any point this season.
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Vacates taxi squad

The Golden Knights reassigned Ferguson to AHL Henderson on Wednesday. Ferguson heads to the AHL a day after joining the taxi squad, which suggests Laurent Brossoit (undisclosed) is nearing his return to action for the Golden Knights.
Ducks' Troy Terry: In virus protocols

The Ducks placed Terry in COVID-19 protocols Friday. Terry will miss at least two games and will return to action no sooner than Wednesday versus Colorado. The 24-year-old has 22 goals and 14 assists this season and should return to his first-line role once he recovers from the virus.
