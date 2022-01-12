ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine Tuesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Saros will guard the home goal Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Brooks Bratten of the Predators'...

www.cbssports.com

mainstreet-nashville.com

Preds' Saros named to NHL All-Star Game

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros has been named to the Central Division roster for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, according to a news release. Additionally, captain Roman Josi is part of the NHL's "Last Men In" ballot, which allows fans to vote for the final player on each NHL All-Star Game roster.
NHL
WKRN News 2

Predators Goalie Juuse Saros named to 2022 All-Star Roster

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN/Nashville Predators)- On Thursday, the National Hockey League announced it’s 2022 All-Star rosters, and Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros has been named to the Central Division roster. This is the first time Saros has made an NHL All-Star Game roster. He’s had an outstanding season so far with a 20-9-1 record, 2.27 goals-against […]
NHL
ontheforecheck.com

Saros an All-Star; Josi on NHL’s “Last Man In” Vote

For the first time in his career, Juuse Saros is headed to the NHL’s All-Star Weekend. The Nashville Predators’ goaltender is on the Central Division roster for the All-Star Game, which is slated to take place in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 5th. It’s major kudos for Saros,...
NHL
williamsonhomepage.com

Saros’ first NHL All-Star selection ‘a big deal’

When you put up the kind of numbers Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros has this season, it becomes increasingly more difficult to be kept out of the spotlight. Saros was named to his first NHL All-Star Game on Thursday, joining Pekka Rinne (four times) and Thomas Vokoun (once) as the only three goalies in Predators franchise history to be named All-Stars.
NHL
Yardbarker

Predators’ Saros Receives Well-Deserved All-Star Game Invite

Hey now, you’re an all-star. Get your game on, go play. For Juuse Saros, these words can now be sung along to and hold new meaning. The 26-year-old netminder learned Thursday evening that he would be representing the Nashville Predators as the Central Division goaltender. It will be the first time for Saros, in just the first year as the Predators’ starting goaltender after Pekka Rinne’s illustrious career came to an end after the 2020-21 season.
NHL
Rapid City Journal

Rush's Nelson named ECHL All-Star

Rapid City Rush center Logan Nelson has been named to the 2022 ECHL All-Star game, the league announced Wednesday. Nelson, who was called up by the AHL Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, has appeared in 32 games for the Rush this season and has 10 goals and a league-leading 26 assists. The eighth-year pro is currently second in the league with 36 points. Over his professional career, Nelson has played in 363 ECHL games, during which he has recorded 89 goals and 146 assists. This is his first career All-Star selection.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Thursday

Vasilevskiy will protect the home goal Thursday versus the Canucks, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Vasilevskiy has won three of his five games in January, allowing 12 goals in that span. The 27-year-old will face a Canucks team that has played well since replacing Travis Green with Bruce Boudreau as head coach, though Vasilevskiy is essentially an automatic play in fantasy regardless of opponent.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault: Tending twine Thursday

Montembeault will get the starting nod Thursday in Chicago, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports. With Jake Allen (lower body) expected to miss at least a week of action, Montembeault should see a bulk of the duties for now. The 25-year-old is 1-6-2 with a 3.99 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 12 games this season. His lone victory came against Nashville on Nov. 20.
NHL
WGR550

Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. On this night, it was Jeff Skinner who stole the show to help the Sabres bust up a six-game winless skid.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Thursday

Hellebuyck will defend the cage against the Red Wings on the road Thursday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports. Hellebuyck has appeared in 20 of the team's previous 22 contests and will be making his seventh consecutive start for the club. Even before Eric Comrie was placed in the COVID-19 protocols, the 28-year-old Hellebuyck figured to play in the majority of the games for the Jets.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Finds twine for first time

Petry scored a goal on three shots, logged four hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. Petry's first goal of the year came in his 29th contest after he lit the lamp 12 times in 55 outings last season. He ended a 17-game point drought with the tally, but he's at just three points this season. Barring a ridiculous surge, he'll miss the 40-point threshold for the first time since 2016-17. The defenseman has added 41 shots on net, 58 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Matt Dumba: Tickles twine Friday

Dumba scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-3 win over the Ducks. Dumba ripped a one-timer from the high slot to tally the Wild's last goal of the contest. The defenseman had picked up a solid five assists in his last 12 games between goals. The 27-year-old is up to four tallies, 17 points, 75 shots on net, 66 hits, 47 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 33 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Johan Larsson: Finds twine Friday

Larsson scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche. Larsson pulled the Coyotes even with the Avalanche at 2-2 with his second-period tally. The 29-year-old has seven points in his last seven games, though he had a hat trick and a three-assist game to go with four pointless efforts in that span. The Swede is up to four goals, eight assists, 23 shots on net, 28 PIM, 43 hits and a minus-2 rating through 23 contests. His skill as a defensive center will likely keep him in a top-six role, though he's also on pace for a career-best year on offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Points keep pouring in

Kucherov put up two assists Thursday in a 4-2 win over Vancouver. Four games, seven points and three goals -- yes, that's his stat line since his return. Kucherov has simply picked up where he left off last season pre-surgery, and he could be a top-five second-half performer.
NHL

