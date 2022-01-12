ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Brought up from AHL Henderson

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Miromanov was called up from AHL Henderson on Tuesday....

www.cbssports.com

Shea Theodore
#Golden Knights#Ahl Henderson#The Maple Leafs
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Sent to AHL

The Golden Knights reassigned Thompson to AHL Henderson on Wednesday. Thompson has been with the Golden Knights since Dec. 31 but his only game action came Jan. 4, when he stopped 23 of 26 shots and took the loss against Nashville. He'll likely only see NHL playing time again this season if Robin Lehner or Laurent Brossoit (undisclosed) miss substantial time.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Hockey
AHL
Sports
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Returns to AHL

The Golden Knights reassigned Rondbjerg to AHL Henderson on Wednesday. Rondbjerg tallied one shot in nine minutes of ice time after being called up Tuesday. The 22-year-old has totaled four points in 14 NHL games this season.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Back in AHL

The Golden Knights reassigned Leschyshyn to AHL Henderson on Wednesday. The forward logged just over nine minutes of ice time after joining the Golden Knights on Tuesday. Leschyshyn's modest production (one goal, three assists in 20 games) suggests he's unlikely to become a regular in Las Vegas' lineup at any point this season.
WGR550

Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. On this night, it was Jeff Skinner who stole the show to help the Sabres bust up a six-game winless skid.
CBS Sports

Ducks' Brendan Guhle: Recalled from AHL affiliate

Guhle was recalled from AHL San Diego on Thursday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports. Simon Benoit tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, so Guhle could be in for an extended stay with the Ducks. Guhle's tallied two points through 19 AHL appearances this season.
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
NHL

