NHL

Predators' Yakov Trenin: Placed in virus protocols

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Trenin was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. Trenin's four-game point...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Tradable Prospects for 2022 Trade Deadline

It has been nearly six weeks since it became public that Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk and his agent have requested a trade. In reality, this is long overdue for both the player and the team. Multiple healthy scratches by coach Bruce Cassidy over the last two seasons and comments made to the media have finally rubbed the 25-year-old DeBrusk enough where he wants out.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
WGR550

Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. On this night, it was Jeff Skinner who stole the show to help the Sabres bust up a six-game winless skid.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Kyle Turris: Lands in virus protocols

Turris entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. The Oilers are off until Saturday versus Ottawa, so Turris may not be forced to miss any time despite entering the league's virus protocols Wednesday. Another update on Turris' status should surface prior to puck drop against the Senators.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Exits virus protocols

Lafferty has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thursday night's matchup with Montreal, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Although he's cleared the league's virus protocols, at this point it isn't clear if Lafferty will make his Blackhawks debut against the Canadiens. The 26-year-old forward picked up two helpers through 10 games with the Penguins before being traded to Chicago on Jan. 5.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Andrej Sekera: Enters virus protocols

The Stars placed Sekera in COVID-19 protocols Friday. The 35-year-old Sekera should rejoin Dallas' third defense pairing once healthy and active. With just three points in 22 games this year, he doesn't offer much by way of fantasy value.
NHL

