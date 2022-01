The Carolina Panthers are entering a crucial year in the Matt Rhule era, another year Carolina has more questions surrounding the franchise than answers. Carolina lost 12 of 14 games to close out the seaosn after a surprising 3-0 start, highlighted by the struggles of Sam Darnold and Cam Newton -- showcasing why the Panthers need a franchise quarterback if Rhule actually wants to win in the NFL.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO