Rakeem Boyd: Lands tryout with Kansas City

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
In his second season with Tua Tagovailoa, Brian Flores was reportedly eyeing a different Alabama quarterback. The Dolphins coach was fired earlier this week, and on his GM Shuffle podcast, league insider Michael Lombardi pulled back the curtain on what the dynamic was like between Flores and the No. 5 overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.
Tua Tagovailoa was a disaster in Miami’s 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, who won the AFC South with the victory on Sunday. With a postseason berth on the line, when the stakes couldn’t have been any higher, the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback face-planted. He fumbled the...
New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster underwent shoulder surgery earlier this season, and he was expected to miss the rest of the campaign. But in a surprise twist, the Steelers announced Thursday that Smith-Schuster has returned to practice, though he remains on IR for now ahead of the Wild Card Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Three search warrants have been issued for the social media accounts for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The crime being investigated is reportedly indecent assault. According the Houston Chronicle, the search warrants were signed by a judge in October to collect data from Watson’s Instagram and Cash App usage.
Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
Over the past few weeks, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to a few NFL teams. It’s unclear at this time if he’ll leave Ann Arbor for the pros, but it’s evident that he doesn’t mind the rumors. Harbaugh, who is in Houston this...
The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
A long and arduous court filing involving the Denver Broncos ownership situation has finally come to a close. On Tuesday, a Denver judge ruled that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. cannot buy back any portion of the team as part of a right to first refusal agreement.
When the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into the postseason this past weekend, fans from around the league immediately doubted their ability to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup in Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes made it very clear that he’s not...
Andy Reid is widely regarded as one of the nicest men in the NFL. So we’ll just chalk these comments up to that. During a Wednesday radio appearance, Reid told 93.7 “The Fan,” that the eighth-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers are playing “like a number one seed right now.”
Plenty of NFL franchises seem to have head coaching interest in Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. But now, there’s some rumored interest coming from the up-and-coming coach’s side of the table. According to insider Adam Patrick of The Viking Age, Moore is rumored to have interest in becoming...
On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
Comments / 0