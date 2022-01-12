Across the country, police staffing and recruiting issues date back over 20 years

The Waterloo station of the United States Postal Service has released a statement to KWWL regarding delivery issues. A spokesperson says that the Waterloo station is experiencing staffing issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. They say they will continue to flex their available resources to match the workload. They added that they are proud of the efforts of the postal employees. If residents have specific concerns about their packages and mail they should reach out to their specific station, use the “Contact Us” tab on the USPS website, reach out by mail, or tweet @USPSHelp.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO