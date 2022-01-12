ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Is paid sick leave for COVID-19 coming back to California? Newsom responds

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKU7P_0dj6RaRb00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Plans to bring back COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave for California residents are being considered in Sacramento, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom revealed that discussions about supplemental leave were underway during a press conference in Bakersfield on Tuesday, saying to reporters present “we’re working on it.”

RELATED: Will you still get paid sick leave if you get COVID?

“We’ve had direct conversation a few days ago on this topic to pursue new sick leave legislation,” said Newsom. “It’s an early action top priority both for our office and legislative leaders.”

The last paid sick leave for COVID-19 expired on Sep. 30, 2021. It previously required employers with 26 or more employees to provide up to 80 hours of supplemental paid sick leave for COVID-19 related reasons, which included caring for yourself, a family member, or a COVID-19 vaccine-related reason. It also covered pay for caring for a child whose school or place of care is unavailable due to COVID-19 on the premises.

Paid sick leave was a part of a $2.7 billion COVID-19 emergency package revealed on Saturday by the governor’s office, citing the Omicron variant as a reason for the policy’s revival.

Data from the California Department of Public Health shows a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 18

Vicki Murphy
3d ago

why not give it to the elderly. that don't have insurance or even are vets. why always the illegal s..they were here first. oh I know anything for a vote very sad.

Reply(7)
10
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Newsom: Stimulus checks ‘likely’ to be included in revised California budget proposal

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, money for another round of stimulus checks to California taxpayers likely will be included when Gov. Gavin Newsom updates his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year in a few months. The tax rebates were not part of the initial $286.4 billion proposal unveiled by the governor earlier this week, though […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

California suspends some disability claims, citing fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California says scammers are stealing doctors’ credentials to file fake disability claims. The Employment Development Department said Thursday they has suspended 345,000 disability claims associated with 27,000 doctors. The department said most of those claims are likely fraudulent. But some of them are legitimate claims from people who can’t work because […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Health
YourCentralValley.com

FCDPH plans to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits to vulnerable population

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Health announced they will be handing out COVID-19 test kits to vulnerable populations of Fresno County. Health officials will be giving out 37,000 iHealth at-home COVID-19 rapid tests to residents through a new program. The Fresno County Internal Services Department and Graphic Communication Services will be […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Universal health care bill advances in California Assembly

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democrats on Tuesday took their first step toward abolishing the private health insurance market in the nation’s most populous state and replacing it with a government-run plan that they promised would never deny anyone the care they need. But the proposal that cleared a legislative committee in the state Assembly […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
YourCentralValley.com

Clinica Sierra Vista now only offering Covid testing to established patients by appointment only

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday, Clinica Sierra Vista announced a few changes to its Covid testing procedures for those looking to get tested in Kern and Fresno counties. It will now only offer testing to established patients by appointment only and will not be offering walk-up testing. “Like many other providers and medical establishments, we […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Ambulance restrictions aim to help hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 surge in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno health officials are sounding the alarm as cases COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the Central Valley. With hospitals filling up, health officials are implementing a new strategy to make sure medical facilities don’t reach a breaking point. Fresno County is taking extra precautions to make sure that precious hospital […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Cost of living is on the rise, but when will it end?

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – You’ve probably noticed that the cost of everyday items has been on the rise in the last year. Nik Redmond a Financial Advisor for the Ford Financial Group says there’s a lot of things that are contributing to the rise in prices but there is one core issue. “Most simply it […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Staffing shortages remain top concern as Fresno police union overwhelmingly rejects city contract

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Tensions are running high at the Fresno Police Department as the union overwhelmingly turned down a contract offered by the city.  The previous contract had expired in July. Fresno Police Officers Association members cited low pay compared to other Valley agencies as one of the biggest deterrents and the FPOA president […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Sick Leave#Covid#Ksee Kgpe#Omicron
YourCentralValley.com

David Valadao announces re-election bid for newly drawn 22nd Congressional District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Representative David Valadao (R-Hanford) announced his re-election bid for California’s newly drawn 22nd Congressional District Wednesday. The new district includes Delano, Porterville, Hanford and parts of Bakersfield. The new district will be 43 percent Democrat and 26 percent Republican, according to maps from the L.A. Times. “My commitment to the Central […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy