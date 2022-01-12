ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Communities with the fastest growing home prices in Grand Junction

By Stacker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( STACKER ) — Supply and demand drive the real estate market, affecting everything from building and lot values to availability for buyers and sellers. These forces are usually closely aligned with an area’s economy, job market, population, demographics, location, interest rates, and several other constantly evolving factors. The coronavirus pandemic put an enormous strain on the economy, but created a real estate boom driven largely by people buying second homes as vacation properties .

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Grand Junction, CO using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes and apartments over the last year as of November 2021. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.3% to $316,368.

Keep reading to see if your home city made the list.

#12. Collbran, CO
– 1 year price change: +24.1%
– 5 year price change: +96.6%
– Typical home value: $399,392 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Fruita, CO
– 1 year price change: +24.2%
– 5 year price change: +67.9%
– Typical home value: $400,069 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Grand Junction, CO
– 1 year price change: +24.4%
– 5 year price change: +65.5%
– Typical home value: $352,472 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Clifton, CO
– 1 year price change: +24.7%
– 5 year price change: +76.6%
– Typical home value: $272,453 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Mesa, CO
– 1 year price change: +26.4%
– 5 year price change: +93.4%
– Typical home value: $465,095 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Glade Park, CO
– 1 year price change: +26.8%
– 5 year price change: +71.5%
– Typical home value: $482,616 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Loma, CO
– 1 year price change: +26.8%
– 5 year price change: +86.1%
– Typical home value: $581,089 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Whitewater, CO
– 1 year price change: +26.8%
– 5 year price change: +70.8%
– Typical home value: $470,177 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Palisade, CO
– 1 year price change: +26.9%
– 5 year price change: +81.2%
– Typical home value: $473,166 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Mack, CO
– 1 year price change: +29.5%
– 5 year price change: +94.8%
– Typical home value: $398,122 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Molina, CO
– 1 year price change: +30.2%
– 5 year price change: +97.7%
– Typical home value: $504,056 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. De Beque, CO
– 1 year price change: +36.6%
– 5 year price change: +80.3%
– Typical home value: $360,866 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

