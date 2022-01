TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Despite winning an unprecedented seven Super Bowl rings, Tom Brady is still haunted by one that slipped away — literally. As Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) prepare to host the Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) in an NFC wild-card game Sunday, the GOAT has been forced to recall his big drop. It occurred in Philadelphia’s 41-33 win over New England in the Super Bowl four years ago when Brady let a pass from wide receiver Danny Amendola bounce off his fingertips.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO