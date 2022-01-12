Off-duty LAPD cop fatally shot during alleged robbery attempt

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was fatally shot during an attempted robbery while house hunting with his girlfriend, officials said Tuesday.

Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, and his girlfriend were crossing a street in a South LA neighborhood at around 9:15 p.m. on Monday when a truck with three men approached and attempted to rob the couple, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.

The three men “got out of the vehicle and confronted our officer, and it appears that the target was an attempted robbery,” Moore said. “One of the suspects, based on the information we have at this preliminary juncture, produced a handgun. The officer yelled for his girlfriend to leave, to run … go back to the car.”

LA County Sheriff’s officials said Arroyos was shot during the altercation, which took place in the 8700 block of Beach Street in an unincorporated part of LA County.

LAPD officer Fernando Arroyos was fatally shot during an attempted robbery, according to officials.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the off-duty cop lying in an alleyway with at least one gunshot wound on his body.

The Los Angeles Police Department mourns officer Fernando Arroyos.

Deputies transported him to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood where he later died from his injuries.

The suspects fled in their vehicle, identified as a black pickup truck, in an unknown direction.

Sheriff’s officials said three men and two women were detained in connection with the shooting. Their names were not released and none had been charged as of Tuesday afternoon.

Two guns were recovered from the scene of the shooting, Moore said.

Sheriff’s officials said a second man was found with a gunshot wound just a few miles away from the area where the off-duty officer was attacked. That unidentified man was transported to a local hospital. Investigators have yet to determine if that individual was somehow connected to Arroyos’ fatal shooting.

Police vehicles escorted the officer’s body from St. Francis Medical Center to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office early Tuesday morning.

Arroyos, who was shot in the robbery attempt, later died after being brought to St. Francis Medical Center.

Arroyos had been a police officer for three years, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti expressed his condolences Tuesday on Twitter and said, “Our hearts break over this tragic loss for our police department and our city. I join all of Los Angeles in grief today, and I am keeping his loved ones in my prayers.”

Arroyos had been in the force for three years and is survived by his mother and stepfather. He was an only child, Moore said.

“He had a promising future … that was taken away viciously over a street robbery,” Moore said.