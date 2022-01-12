Pelicans' Garrett Temple: Coming off bench

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
The Boston Celtics are reportedly “expected to avoid the tax” this season — as in the NBA’s luxury tax, which the Celtics would pay if the season ended today — according to recent reporting from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. With the Celtics sitting just...
We have our first trade of the deadline, and the patient New York Knicks — a weird thing to say, but they have been under Leon Rose — made a move. Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is headed to New York to reunite with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett in a trade that is more about a future pick for Atlanta. Here is how the Reddish trade breaks down:
In December, Russell Westbrook played his best basketball as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, stepping up when a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak decimated the team’s roster. But since the turn of the year, Westbrook’s form nosedived — particularly on the offensive end. The 2017 NBA MVP has been...
The Portland Trail Blazers have made their first move in wake of a surgery that could leave Damian Lillard sidelined for the season’s remainder. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers have hired Cleveland Cavaliers executive Andrae Patterson as the team’s new assistant general manager. Patterson spent...
The Carolina Panthers are entering a crucial year in the Matt Rhule era, another year Carolina has more questions surrounding the franchise than answers. Carolina lost 12 of 14 games to close out the seaosn after a surprising 3-0 start, highlighted by the struggles of Sam Darnold and Cam Newton -- showcasing why the Panthers need a franchise quarterback if Rhule actually wants to win in the NFL.
Julius Randle was on top of the world last season, leading the New York Knicks back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and making the All-NBA Second Team while doing so. This season has been nothing close to that for Randle, his scoring average has fallen by a drastic 5 points a game.
Isiah Thomas is one of the most underrated legends that has ever played the game. There's no question that he is extremely overlooked for someone that managed to win two championships and was the face of the "Bad Boy" Pistons. Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas notably had a rivalry, but...
According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Damian Lillard will undergo surgery on Thursday, and will be re-evaluated in six-eight weeks. The All-Star point guard has missed the last five games for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Comments / 0