NBA

Pelicans' Garrett Temple: Coming off bench

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Temple will come off the bench Tuesday against the...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The Sacramento Kings Are The Only Team That Can Trade For A Package Of Ben Simmons And Tobias Harris

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
NBA
NBC Sports

Three winners from Cam Reddish trade to New York Knicks

We have our first trade of the deadline, and the patient New York Knicks — a weird thing to say, but they have been under Leon Rose — made a move. Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is headed to New York to reunite with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett in a trade that is more about a future pick for Atlanta. Here is how the Reddish trade breaks down:
NBA
Josh Hart
Garrett Temple
#Timberwolves#Pelicans
CBS Sports

How to fix Panthers: Matt Rhule doesn't have a shot to win in Carolina without a good quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are entering a crucial year in the Matt Rhule era, another year Carolina has more questions surrounding the franchise than answers. Carolina lost 12 of 14 games to close out the seaosn after a surprising 3-0 start, highlighted by the struggles of Sam Darnold and Cam Newton -- showcasing why the Panthers need a franchise quarterback if Rhule actually wants to win in the NFL.
NFL
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Knicks Are Not Sold On Julius Randle As A Long-Term Option

Julius Randle was on top of the world last season, leading the New York Knicks back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and making the All-NBA Second Team while doing so. This season has been nothing close to that for Randle, his scoring average has fallen by a drastic 5 points a game.
NBA

