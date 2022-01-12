Report finds high prevalence of food, housing insecurity in Kroger employees

King Soopers on Cheyenne Meadows Road in Colorado Springs. Ajia Cuevas, The Gazette

More than three-quarters of Krogers employees in Colorado and two other Western states are food insecure and nearly half are unable to pay rent, according to a sweeping report released 24 hours before some of those employees were set to go on strike in Colorado.

The report was commissioned by four union locals representing workers at Kroger, which owns King Soopers and City Market, among other grocery store chains. Researchers found high levels of economic insecurity among Kroger's workforce, which reported struggling to pay for food, basic expenses and rent; more than a third said they feared being evicted. Workers told researchers that cost of living increases have outstripped their wage growth, and most were "pretty pissed off," one researcher said, with their working conditions, particularly compared to the strength of the company overall.

"People are feeling very overworked, under-appreciated, disrespected and underpaid for all of that," said Dan Flaming, the president of Economic Roundtable, which conducted the report.

Colorado's United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, which represents King Soopers employees who are set to go on strike beginning Wednesday morning, was one of the four locals to commission the report.

Economic Roundtable describes itself as a nonprofit urban research organization. More than 10,000 workers in California, Washington and Colorado responded to the company's 74-question survey gauging the economic realities of Kroger's workers.

A spokesperson for UFCW Local 7 declined to comment Tuesday and said the report speaks for itself. A spokeswoman for King Soopers did not provide comment by press time. Union employees of the grocery store chain were expected to walk off the job at 5 a.m. Wednesday, after the union rejected the company's final contract offer Tuesday evening.

The report's findings, Flaming said, show the hardships faced by Kroger's employees despite the company's strong financial situation. The report describes Kroger's improved stock price and increases to executives' compensation, even amid the pandemic, as well as the $1.32 billion spent on a stock buyback from shareholders. Researchers wrote that "between February 1, 2020 and January 30, 2021, Kroger’s cash on hand grew from $399 million to $1.66 billion — a fourfold increase. By November 6, 2021 — the end of the third quarter — Kroger had $2.28 billion in cash on hand."

In contrast, the report found, two-thirds of Kroger employees who responded to the surveys said they could not afford their basic expenses. Twenty-nine percent reported incomes that were below or near the federal poverty line. Seventy-eight percent said they were food insecure and that they either run out of food by the end of the month or skip meals.

"The level of food insecurity nationwide is a little over 10%," said Peter Dreier, a professor of politics at Occidental College in Los Angeles and one of the report's authors. "The Kroger workers have seven times the level of food insecurity of (a) typical American."

He called that "an irony, a paradox or a tragedy."

"Here are these people who spend their entire day working around food and watching people buy groceries and fresh produce and meat and fish," he said, "and then they go home at night and they can't afford to feed their families."

A King Soopers fact sheet distributed to media indicates that the median Colorado employee earns $18.29 an hour from the grocery chain, higher than the average retail employee in the United States. The fact sheet also highlights as much as $1,730 in extra compensation — "in the form of store credit, cash bonuses, additional pay, fuel points and vaccine incentives" — paid to employees between March 2020 and November 2021.

But Flaming and Dreier questioned those findings, which conflict with their own. They found that Colorado workers earned about $30,974 annually, and they said King Soopers' analysis likely included managers. They also noted that hazard pay introduced early on in the pandemic ended after two months.

The King Soopers spokeswoman did not respond to a question about how the fact sheet's figures were calculated.

According to a calculation by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an adult with no children needs to earn at least $17.40 an hour to earn a living wage in Denver.

The report found that 85% of workers who are single parents reported being food insecure. A quarter of the employees who reported being food insecure were either unhoused or recently had been.

“Every day is a struggle," a King Soopers clerk in Colorado said, as quoted in the report. "... I’m a single father and live pay check to pay check to feed my kids. Times when I couldn’t pay my rent, we ended up on the street. Thankfully I had my car so my family had ... a somewhat safe place to sleep.”

Flaming and Dreier said many of the problems described in the report predated the pandemic and were a function of Kroger's business model, as opposed to acute stressors created by the ongoing public health crisis. But the report does detail specific problems that have arisen since March 2020.

Nearly 50% of respondents said a customer had been verbally abusive to them, 23% said a customer had threatened violence, and 22% reported violent incidents at their store. Forty-three percent of those respondents said management intervened to support them, but more than a quarter said management ignored the incident.

Flaming said the surveys revealed "high levels of anxiety and depression" among the workers, particularly those in stores that were short staffed.

"These are essential workers," he said. "It's not essential that I get a new flatscreen TV during COVID, but I do truly need to get groceries. And grocery stores have stayed open throughout, these workers have stayed on the job throughout, and they have a pretty high rate of COVID infections themselves. ... They've stayed on the job, and they've had a pretty rough time of it."