ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Where did the meat go? Shoppers increasingly find empty grocery shelves due to COVID and severe weather

By Dee-Ann Durbin
Fortune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Benjamin Whitely headed to a Safeway supermarket in Washington D.C. on Tuesday to grab some items for dinner. But he was disappointed to find the vegetable bins barren...

fortune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pioneer Press

6 grocery items that experts say will get more expensive

The pandemic might have stopped us from traveling or hanging out in large groups, but we still have to eat. And thanks to the coronavirus, that could be getting more expensive. According to the health and wellness site Eat This, Not That, supply chain issues, labor shortages, and overall high...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WAFB

Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the store hours of one of the largest retailers in the Baton Rouge metro area. Multiple Walmart stores have moved up their closing times due to staffing shortages and other issues related to COVID-19. “As we’ve been doing since the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WTAX

Four reasons you’re seeing empty grocery store shelves

You may have noticed grocery store shelves are looking rather empty lately. There are four reasons why this is happening: 1) the virus surge—the omicron variant means stores have more work to do from deep cleaning to enforcing mask policies, just as more staff members are calling out due to illness and quarantine; 2) winter weather- sweeping weather systems have made road conditions difficult in many parts of the country over the last two weeks, which means people in the affected areas bought up certain items before storms hit, and that weather has delayed delivery to grocery stores around the country; 3) supply chain snarls—it’s not just about shipping containers out at sea, as production has slowed on many of the goods that the United States imports, and 4) many people are eating at home- this means grocery stores are facing higher demand, and are struggling to stay stocked. (Yahoo)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Connecticut State
Fortune

Walmart cuts paid leave in half for employees who have COVID-19

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Walmart Inc. is cutting paid leave in half for workers who test positive for COVID-19 or have to quarantine after exposure to the virus, offering only one week through March 31 rather than two.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Where to Buy N95, KN95 and KF94 Face Masks for COVID-19 Protection

In these strange times, it's never been more important to keep learning and adapting. With new information about COVID-19 constantly rolling in, we've been taking stock of the best ways to prioritize our safety. Face masks aren't going away any time soon, and with the Omicron variant as the dominant strain, it might be time to give our old masks a medical-level upgrade.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Severe Weather#Food Group#Grocer#Food Drink#Safeway#Omicron#Americans#Fmi
BGR.com

Serious recall issued for 19 delicious desserts – throw them out now

Don't Miss: Wednesday's deals: COVID home tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, sleep aids, more Kroger Co. recently issued a recall for a variety of baked goods because of the possibility the items may contain metal fragments. Specifically, the Kroger recall went into effect earlier this month and if you purchased any baked goods from the grocery giant in recent weeks, you'll definitely want to take a close look at the items at issue. Note that the recalled products were all sold under the Country Oven brand. And if you have any, you need to be sure not to consume them. You'll find...
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

9 Items You Might Not Find in Your Grocery Store (And Why)

After some signs of a slow and cautious return to pre-pandemic normalcy last year, the beginning of 2022 is looking remarkably like fall 2020—and that means supply issues at grocery stores. This time the shortages are scattered throughout the store, but shoppers hoping to get their hands on specific products may find it’s not that easy right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The 14 Best Food Deals At Dollar Tree

When it comes to saving money on food, Dollar Tree is one destination you don't want to miss. They stock a number of name-brand and private-label items that are a steal at the price point of just one dollar. Of course, Dollar Tree has been making waves in the news lately because of their upcoming price hike to $1.25, so you can expect all of these items to cost 25 cents more in the near future (via MarketWatch). Even at a slightly higher price, there are still tons of excellent deals to be had.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX2Now

Second area Walmart closing for pandemic cleaning

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Walmart location on Michigan Ave is closing today to allow. cleaning crews to sanitize the building. The temporary closure is part of a. corporate program to clean the stores. “As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive...
ARNOLD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy