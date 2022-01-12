ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Slapped With Antitrust Lawsuit, Accused of Squelching Competitor’s Streaming Deal

Major League Wrestling also accuses WWE chairman Vince McMahon of attempting to intimidate Vice TV out of airing its programming. Major League Wrestling has slapped rival WWE with an antitrust lawsuit, accusing the pro-wrestling behemoth and its CEO Vince McMahon of forcing Tubi to scuttle a streaming deal with...

WWE Brought Into Ring by Rival Over Antitrust Allegations

WWE is being slammed by a rival that accuses it of violating antitrust law by monopolizing the professional wrestling market. Major League Wrestling on Tuesday sued WWE for “unlawfully interfering with MLW’s access to media markets.” The competing professional wrestling outfit alleged WWE pressured third parties to abandon contracts and prospective relationships with MLW. “WWE has been wrongfully depriving its competitors of critical opportunities for many years, but its latest conduct has been even more unconscionable,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer in a statement. “I think we speak for the rest of the professional wrestling world when we say that this anti-competitive...
Major League Wrestling Accuses Stamford Based WWE for Antitrust Violations

This just in from the website bleachherreport.com, Major League Wrestling (MLW) has filed an antitrust lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment, claiming WWE has made "ongoing attempts to undermine competition in and monopolize the professional wrestling market by interfering with MLW's contracts and business prospects." MLW states that WWE's interference has...
Update On MLW’s Lawsuit Against WWE

MLW deciding to sue WWE is a big surprise. As we previously reported here on eWn, MLW claims that WWE pressured FOX into canceling the plans for a deal between MLW and FOX-owned Tubi, as well as interfering in their deal with VICE. In an update, Pwinsider is reporting that...
AEW Contract Update On Tony Schiavone

Tony Schiavone has signed a new contract with AEW. Schiavone announced on the latest episode of his “What Happened When” podcast that a two-year contract extension has been picked up by AEW, according to PWInsider. This will keep him with the company through mid-2024. AEW originally announced on...
More Notes On MLW’s Lawsuit Against WWE, Explanation For WWE’s Relationship With VICE

As we previously reported, MLW filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE, claiming the company has been interfering with MLW’s attempts to get a TV deal. The suit claims that WWE had the FOX-owned Tubi cancel plans for a deal with MLW by threatening to pull their content from FOX. It also stated that WWE interfered with MLW’s deal with VICE. Only one MLW special aired on VICE, but nothing has since.
More Details On The MLW/WWE Lawsuit

Susan Levison has been revealed as the former WWE executive who MLW listed in their federal anti-trust lawsuit against WWE. As noted, MLW filed an anti-trust lawsuit against WWE in federal court on Tuesday, detailing WWE’s alleged “ongoing attempts to undermine competition in and monopolize the professional wrestling market by interfering with MLW’s contracts and business prospects.”
Lawsuit: Connecticut’s WWE is trying to ‘destroy’ competitor

STAMFORD — WWE has been sued in a federal court this week by a smaller competitor, which alleged the Stamford company has unlawfully tried to monopolize the professional wrestling market. MLW Media LLC, of Mamaroneck, N.Y., accused WWE of trying to maintain an 85 percent share of the U.S....
