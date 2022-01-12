ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

GPL Teen Anime Club

cityofgadsden.com
 3 days ago

Where: GPL Teen Department (4th Floor) Join us to...

www.cityofgadsden.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Djokovic back in detention, continues to fight deportation

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to higher court. A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Gadsden, AL
Gadsden, AL
Entertainment
The Hill

Supreme Court handcuffs Biden on vaccinations

The Supreme Court’s ruling against vaccine-or-test rules for businesses dealt a major blow to the Biden administration's efforts to combat the pandemic, leaving them without many more tools to boost the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19. Private businesses can decide for themselves whether to impose a mandate, but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpl#Anime And Manga#Gpl Teen Anime Club#Gpl Teen Department#The Teen Hive
The Hill

Ohio Supreme Court strikes down GOP-drawn congressional map

The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday ruled against Republican-drawn congressional district map lines that would have given the GOP an overwhelming advantage in the next decade. In a narrow 4-3 decision, the majority found that the boundary lines violated a voter-approved measure in 2018 that handed the power to draw political boundary lines to a commission, in hopes of stemming the practice of gerrymandering.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

The fates of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

The 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol have increasingly become pariahs as their party moves in the opposite direction. When the 10 GOP House members, along with seven of the party’s senators, joined Democrats on Trump’s impeachment,...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy