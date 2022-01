If there's one thing Instagram has gifted us throughout the pandemic, it's the gift of escapism. Through isolations, quarantines, and lockdowns, Instagram has reminded us that there is indeed a big, beautiful world out there waiting for us to explore. Odds are, in the last two years, you found yourself exercising your swiping thumb, scrolling through an endless array of stunning images, dreaming up your next escape. And, as a new Money.co.uk analysis has revealed, there are a few Insta-famous five-star hotels that top our IG feeds.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO