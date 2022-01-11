ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
28 Important Things That Came and Went During Betty White’s Lifetime

By John Harrington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White, whose career in entertainment spanned eight decades, died on Dec. 31, just weeks before her 100th birthday. A lot happened over the lifetime of the beloved television icon. To determine things that came and went during Betty White’s lifetime, 24/7 Tempo used sources like Wired and Britannica to compile...

Betty White’s Funeral Plans Revealed

Betty White’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas announced on Wednesday (January 5th) details about upcoming funeral arrangements for the late Hollywood icon. During his chat with People, Witjas says that Betty White’s funeral will be private and not in the public eye. “The arrangements are being handled privately. And that was Betty’s wish. As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her.”
Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
Betty White’s Final Words Will Leave You Reeling

Betty White's final words were nothing short of heart-wrenching and heartwarming. In a new interview with Page Six, White's former Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed how she discovered what the Golden Girl said before she passed away. Lawrence texted her former co-star Carol Burnett after she saw the news...
Betty White’s ‘Private’ Funeral Plans Revealed: How Fans Can Honor Her In Lieu Of Public Service

Although Betty White will be laid to rest privately, fans of the TV icon can still be involved in honoring her legacy. Here’s how. Although she lived the majority of her life in the public eye, Betty White will get some privacy when she’s laid to rest at her upcoming funeral. “The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty’s wish,” the TV icon’s agent, Jeff Witjas, said in a statement to US Weekly on Jan. 5, four days after Betty passed away at age 99. “As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her,” Jeff added.
Betty White's Friend Reveals the Last Thing She Said Before Her Death

Vicki Lawrence, Betty White’s longtime friend and Mama’s Family co-star, is opening up about the actress' final moments. White died on Dec. 31, just weeks before her 100th birthday. Lawrence, who first met White on The Carol Burnett Show, told The Hollywood Reporter what is believed to be...
Betty White’s husband is buried in Wisconsin

Wis. (WBAY) - Legendary actress and animal advocate Betty White has a lasting connection to Wisconsin. She died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99. White’s late husband, Allen Ludden, is buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, which is about 50 miles southwest of Madison.
‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
Betty White Died Of Stroke Suffered Six Days Before Her Death

Betty White’s death certificate released Monday showed the iconic actress died of a stroke that occurred six days before she died on December 31 at age 99. The certificate, posted by TMZ, showed that White’s cause of death was a “cerebrovascular accident,” also known as a stroke, caused by blot clots and broken blood vessels that result in loss of blood flow to part of the brain, which in turn damages brain tissue. The risk is increased by several factors including older age. TMZ cited sources saying that White had been “alert and coherent” following the stroke. According to the American Association...
Remembering Betty White, a ‘Golden Girl’ Whose Longevity Was a Tribute to Her Versatility

Betty White’s career ran through practically the entire history of television. And before White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, her longevity was a tribute not merely to persistence but to the willingness of a classic Hollywood talent to be versatile and to adapt. In moving from television in the 1940s and ’50s to late-in-life media stardom on contemporary sitcoms and on “Saturday Night Live” (with some plum movie roles in between), White was perennially able to shift gears. She brought the best of an irreducible public persona — sparkling and witty, even or especially as dim or...
Betty White: America's touchstone

Over the last 20 months or so, as the coronavirus raged and each day seemed to bring news of another famous person prematurely lost to COVID-19. While most of us were eventually touched by the COVID deaths of family members, friends, or acquaintances, the deaths of celebrities seemed to resonate, if for no other reason than their broad familiarity to Americans of every stripe.
