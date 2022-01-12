ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah school teacher receives national recognition as an “Extraordinary Educator”

By Kiah Armstrong
MONTICELLO, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah teacher has been named to Curriculum Associates 2022 Class of Extraordinary Educators on Tuesday.

Sarah English of Monticello Elementary is receiving national recognition for her best-in-class use of educational programs, a press release states.

Chosen from hundreds of nominations, English is among 35 educators from 19 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready® , i-Ready Classroom Mathematics , and/or Ready® , illustrating growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and having taught for at least two years.

“I never would have thought that as a stay-at-home mom who returned to the classroom over five years ago, and who is teaching in a small remote town in the middle of the most beautiful ‘nowhere,’ I would have the chance to do anything like this,” said English. “It’s humbling and exciting! I am excited to rub shoulders with incredible educators, to learn from them, and perhaps have a small grain of influence on a quality program that has been—and continues to be—a part of my students’ education.”

Today, Curriculum Associates’ programs are used in almost all of Utah’s school districts.

