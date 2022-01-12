ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Candidacy challenge process for NC Rep. Cawthorn delayed

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wakvW_0dj6NIK700
Election 2022 North Carolina Cawthorn FILE - Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday, Jan.10, 2021 they want Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in last January’s rally in Washington questioning the presidential election outcome before a Capitol riot later that day. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite)

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — A formal challenge of North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn's qualifications to run for Congress, over his involvement in the rally last January that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot, will be delayed while separate redistricting litigation continues, state judges ruled Tuesday.

The three judges presiding over the redistricting trial approved a motion from the State Board of Elections to postpone candidate challenges for now.

Without the formal stay, the elections board would have met Wednesday to create a special panel of county board members to hear the Cawthorn challenge filed on Monday by 11 voters within the 13th Congressional District that was recently drawn. Based on state law, that panel otherwise would have had to make a decision by Feb. 9, the ruling said. Wednesday's meeting is now canceled.

This and other candidate challenges may otherwise need to be duplicated should the redistricting appeals process ultimately lead to the formation of new district maps, the judges wrote. That could mean some candidates can't run for a particular district, or members of a challenge panel aren't qualified to hear a case because a district has been reconfigured.

No date has been set for when the challenge proceedings would resume, but a separate decision Tuesday by the judges upholding legislative and congressional maps told state election officials to resume candidate filing on Feb. 24.

The voters filing the challenge to Cawthorn's candidacy said the first-term Republican can’t run because he fails to comply with a portion of the 14th Amendment. The provision states no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”

Cawthorn's office strongly criticized the challenge, saying the voters backed by a national election reform group are “comically misinterpreting and twisting the 14th Amendment.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn's North Carolina re-election test case

A group of North Carolina voters filed an unusual legal challenge Monday, asking the North Carolina State Board of Elections to determine whether Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is eligible to run for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives later this year. The issue isn’t whether Cawthorn meets the Constitution’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
abc45.com

Judges put hold on challenge to Cawthorn's reelection bid

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The challenge to Rep. Madison Cawthorn's reelection campaign is on hold. The challenge was filed by a group over Cawthorn's involvement in the capitol riot. On Tuesday, the judges who refused to throw out redistricting maps drawn by the Republican-controlled General Assembly also granted a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wnctimes.com

NC: Challenge Cawthorn’s Candidacy for Reelection Under Fourteenth Amendment’s Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause

North Carolina -- January 11, 2022 A group of North Carolina residents is trying to block Congressman Madison Cawthorn. from seeking a second term in office. The group filed a claim alleging that Cawthorn is disqualified from public office under the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. The Fourteenth Amendment prohibits “elected leaders” from participating or assisting in insurrection. The group alleges that Cawthorn was involved in the Capitol Riot late last year and that his involvement constitutes involvement in an insurrection.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc#County Board#Republican
CBS 17

North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6

The written challenge says the events on Jan. 6, 2021 “amounted to an insurrection” and that Cawthorn’s speech at the rally supporting President Donald Trump, his other comments and information in published reports provide a “reasonable suspicion or belief” that he helped facilitate the insurrection and is thus disqualified.
RALEIGH, NC
Reason.com

Section 3 Lawsuit Filed Against Candidacy of Rep. Madison Cawthorn

Several voters in North Carolina filed a candidacy challenge against Rep. Madison Cawthorn before the State Board of Elections. The challengers allege that Cawthorn is disqualified from running for re-election pursuant to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, based on his conduct on January 6, 2021. (To be precise, if Cawthorn is in fact disqualified pursuant to Section 3, the House could have already expelled him).
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc17news.com

State senator launches primary challenge to Rep. Boebert

DENVER (AP) — Colorado State Sen. Don Coram is challenging controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Republican primary. Coram is a moderate Republican who represents part of Boebert’s western Colorado district in the state senate. He is positioning himself as a doer who can get legislation passed. Boebert is best known for her provocative conservative persona. She is a champion of gun rights known for targeting Democratic members of congress on social media. Her district became more conservative in the course of Colorado’s redistricting and Boebert has a loyal following. That makes a primary challenge tough.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
New York Sun

Cawthorn Targeted by Constitutional Challenge Similar to That Faced by Trump

While the events of January 6, 2021, are now more than a year old, for Representative Madison Cawthorn, 26, the youngest member of Congress, they may be only just beginning. The Republican of North Carolina, who spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riot at the Capitol, now finds himself at the center of a constitutional challenge that could end his political career just as it’s getting started.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Michigan Republicans could face federal charges for signing fake electoral college certificates, state attorney general says

A group of Michigan Republicans who signed fake documents purporting to award the state’s electoral votes to Donald Trump could be facing federal criminal charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. Speaking on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, Ms Nessel said her office had been “evaluating” charges for signers of the ersatz vote certificates “for nearly a year”."I will say that under state law, I think clearly you have forgery of a public record, which is a 14-year offense, and election law forgery, which is a five-year offense,” she said.The fake document was signed by 16 people, many of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

WATCH: Arizona GOP Lawmaker Bolts When Asked About Signing Fake Electoral Certificate Declaring Trump Won

A Republican state representative from Arizona was in no hurry Wednesday to answer questions about why he signed an inauthentic electoral certificate declaring former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020. As was widely reported Wednesday, state-level Republicans in several contested states sent similar certificates to the National Archives...
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy