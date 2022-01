Before the pandemic, it looked like America's restaurants may have had a successful future embracing no-tip policies. According to Eater, the trend of wrapping gratuities into the price of meals, or instituting higher menu prices in order to pay servers a better living wage, caught on several years ago and it looked like the U.S. might have been embracing a national wave of change with revised methods for paying servers and staff in 2020. Once COVID-19 swept through the world, however, many restaurants scrambled just to stay open and it looked like this revised business model fell flat for a time being as the industry focused on survival.

OREGON STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO