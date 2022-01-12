SentinelOne integrates with ServiceNow to accelerate incident response for security and IT teams

When businesses suspect that they may have experienced a cyber incident, their first call is typically not to a cybersecurity firm, public relations outfit or even their cyber insurer. Instead, it is increasingly to a lawyer. These lawyers—many of whom market themselves as “breach coaches”—then coordinate all subsequent elements of the response to their client’s potential cyber incident, including the efforts of the client’s internal personnel and those of third-party cybersecurity and public relations firms that the lawyer hires directly. More than 4,000 cyber incidents in 2018 were handled in this manner. Similarly, the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike reports that 50 percent of its investigations were directed by an attorney in 2020. This approach is accepted so widely that in-house attorneys explicitly recommend it in their professional publications and many cyber insurers provide policyholders with 800 numbers to call in the event of a cyber incident that go directly to an independent law firm rather than the insurer.

LAW ・ 10 DAYS AGO