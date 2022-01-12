Stimulus payment: COVID-19 support programs worth up to $80,000

It’s been almost two years since the pandemic began, and various programs have been created to offer stimulus payments.

Two programs that have since ended include Child Tax Credit payments and stimulus checks.

There are still programs available to help those who have been impacted.

Here are 5 programs still helping with stimulus payments or saving money

Student loan pause

Student loan payments have been temporarily paused for some time now.

They were set to begin again Feb. 1, 2022, but that has since changed.

On Dec. 22, 2021, it was announced that repayments would begin again May 1, 2022.

While paused, there is a temporary suspension of loan payments, 0% interest and paused collections on defaulted loans.

Food stamp SNAP benefits

Some states have decided to extend their emergency food stamps for state residents.

The expanded benefits give families at least $95 extra per month.

In Oct. the Biden administration raised food stamps permanently.

States offering extra food stamps during the pandemic for January include:

Alabama

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Iowa

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

New Jersey

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Rental assistance

The rental assistance program is still going in some states.

This will help families receive up to 18 months of rent and utility bills.

You just need to prove financial hardship caused by the pandemic.

Keep in mind not every state has open applications.

HAF (homeowners assistance fund)

HAF provided each state with at least $50 million dollars for things like mortgage help or utilities.

California just recently started accepting applications.

This program will help up to 40,000 homeowners with a maximum of $80,000 per household.

In Maryland, the amount is $30,000.

EBB, emergency broadband benefit program

This program is still available in 2022, but only to those who got their applications in by the deadline of Dec. 31, 2022.

Those who applied by the deadline will receive assistance by March 1, 2022.

This service gives a discount of up to $50 per month.

People on tribal land can get up to $75.