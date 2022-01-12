SentryBay partners with Stratodesk to deliver shield against cyber threats for BYOD environments

As 2022 begins, the demand for cloud-fueled IT services has reached an all-time high. Given the tumult of the past two years, it’s understandable that businesses should be looking at every option on the table as they continue to navigate the uncertainty of a post-pandemic landscape. Even businesses that are keen to get their workers back in the office are laying the groundwork for a hybrid working future. What we’re witnessing is the gradual unveiling of the so-called “new normal”, and one thing’s for certain – the cloud will be one of its key pillars.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO