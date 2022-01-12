ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

SentryBay partners with Stratodesk to deliver shield against cyber threats for BYOD environments

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSentryBay, the UK-based cybersecurity software company, and Stratodesk, a global innovator in end-user computing (EUC) management and OS software, announced their technology alliance partnership. This partnership benefits companies by delivering advanced security options to prevent keylogging and screen capture on Stratodesk’s operating system layer, rather than just a connected...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Computer Weekly

How APAC firms can stay ahead of cyber threats

For about six months, a cyber attacker stayed undercover in the network of an organisation in the Asia-Pacific region, choosing to launch a ransomware attack on its victim last October. During the unusually long reconnaissance period of the attack, the organisation had opportunities to identify multiple signs of the threat...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

FINX SHIELD Will Disrupt Data Threat As Newest Cybersecurity Vanguard

Established in 2018, FINX has always been a pioneer in decentralized digital banking in Malaysia, with its efforts to solve the problem of high banking costs with conventional banks, while providing financial solutions to the unbanked market in Southeast Asia. Further establishing itself in digital finance, FINX is taking another revolutionary step with the introduction of its proprietary technology, FINX SHIELD.
TECHNOLOGY
inforisktoday.com

The Cyber Threat Survival Guide: How to Prepare for Future Threats

The cybersecurity space has been disrupted. A storm of ransomware attacks, new hacking methodologies emerging from remote work set-ups, and threats of data breaches from internal and external sources are making organizations ask the question: “How can we prepare ourselves for what’s next on the horizon for cybersecurity?”
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

BYOD Finally Goes Mainstream

The concept of bring your own device (BYOD) is not new, but with the abrupt shift to remote/hybrid work forced businesses that once balked at the idea to accept it, if not embrace it. Employees have always used their smartphones to access work emails and chats, but the COVID-19 pandemic massively accelerated the trend of employees working from their personal devices, laptops and/or desktops using their home Wi-Fi networks.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byod#Computer Security#Endpoint Security#Iot Devices#Infrastructure Security#Sentrybay#Vdi#Vp Business Development
massachusettsnewswire.com

Team CESI Chosen to Lead Execution of the DoD’s Persistent Cyber Training Environment with IDIQ Contract

Team CESI Chosen to Lead the Execution of the DoD’s Persistent Cyber Training Environment. ORLANDO, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, has been awarded the Cyber Training, Readiness, Integration, Delivery and Enterprise Technology (Cyber TRIDENT) $957M Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The Cyber TRIDENT contract is utilized by Department of Defense (DoD) organizations and other non-DoD agencies that have related cyber training needs.
BUSINESS
Government Technology

Report: Cyber Threats Against Utilities Grow in Complexity

(TNS) — Electric, gas and water companies are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, but are keeping up with the rising number of threats, a state report says. The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority said phishing attempts — emails claiming to be from reputable companies seeking personal information such as passwords and credit card numbers — are the largest type of attack and “pose a significant risk to all of the state’s critical infrastructure entities.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
helpnetsecurity.com

Pacific Global Security Group partners with Dragos and IronNet to protect sensitive OT and IT systems

Pacific Global Security Group (Pac-Sec) is partnering with internationally recognized cybersecurity leaders Dragos and IronNet to provide specialized information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) services for government agencies and commercial clients. The combined portfolio of cybersecurity solutions is backed by industry-leading intelligence, research and development, as well as the...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Cyber-security Firm Armis Selects Radware to Deliver Cloud Security for AWS

Radware recently announced that Armis, a leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, chose Radware’s Cloud Native Protector to safeguard its Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment. This born-in-the-cloud business adopted Radware’s solution to fortify its cloud security posture and identify potential vulnerabilities before they evolved into threats.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
helpnetsecurity.com

Small businesses are most vulnerable to growing cybersecurity threats

Many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) mistakenly assume (hope?) their size makes them a less appealing target to hackers, without realizing cyber criminals are eager to exploit the unique characteristics that make them even more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. While protecting digital resources may be easy for large companies that can...
SMALL BUSINESS
TechRadar

Navigating the threat of cyber attacks on the transport sector

How can we fight cybercrime? After the dramatic rise of ransomware attacks around the world, organizations need to have the best strategies in place to prevent these events from happening. When combating cyber attacks, transport companies are at a considerably high risk. As vital infrastructures, they must have higher standards of protection in place, otherwise chaos has the ability to take over.
PUBLIC SAFETY
helpnetsecurity.com

MEDITECH partners with SecureLink to keep PHI data safe from cyberattacks

MEDITECH announced a partnership with SecureLink, reinforcing the commitment to keeping patients’ protected health information (PHI) safe. With third-party cyber attacks in healthcare on the rise, healthcare organizations are increasingly demanding trusted solutions like SecureLink that offer secure vendor access to their internal systems and minimize the risk of a data breach. This added security is especially important for EHR systems, which average 2.5 million accesses per day per healthcare organization. MEDITECH’s partnership with SecureLink improves access vulnerabilities across the 2,300 healthcare institutions worldwide that use MEDITECH.
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

The rising threat of cyber criminals targeting cloud infrastructure in 2022

In the world of cybersecurity, combating threats is like playing endless, hyper-advanced, multidimensional Whack-A-Mole: new threats are always emerging, often from unexpected sources, and trying to keep up can feel impossible. The threats are constantly shifting, subject to trends in cryptocurrency use, geopolitics, the pandemic, and many other things; for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Cyber-Attacks: A Growing Threat To Our Financial Institutions

An uptick of cyber-attacks are predicted to cause havoc with U.S. businesses including major corporations and financial institutions. Stealing identities, such as the identities of high-level professionals in a corporation, empowers a threat actor to potentially gain confidential information. According to experts in cybersecurity, Log4J allows threat actors to access...
PUBLIC SAFETY
helpnetsecurity.com

Sensory enables customers to control how their AI solutions are deployed

Sensory announces the beta release of SensoryCloud.ai, a complete AI as a Service platform designed for processing voice and vision AI workloads in the cloud. Leveraging Sensory’s decades of experience with voice and vision AI, the SensoryCloud platform is launched with AI services such as Speech to Text, Sound Identification, Wake Word Verification, Face Verification, and Speaker Identification. Additional services and updates will be offered throughout the year.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

6 cloud security trends to watch for in 2022

It’s fascinating to take a step back and look at how “the cloud” developed over the last two decades. There has been a lot of innovation that has sparked a new wave of technologies – from the boom in serverless technologies (allowing firms to scale and build platforms at speeds never seen before) to the evolution of cloud automation security.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

10 Lessons Learned from the Top Cyber Threats of 2021

2021 was a busy year for the cyber security community. Emerging threats posed many challenges to security professionals and created many opportunities for threat actors. Picus has curated a list of the top five threats observed in 2021, detailing ten lessons defenders can learn from them. Microsoft Exchange Server Vulnerabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

On-premises cloud: The worst of both worlds?

As 2022 begins, the demand for cloud-fueled IT services has reached an all-time high. Given the tumult of the past two years, it’s understandable that businesses should be looking at every option on the table as they continue to navigate the uncertainty of a post-pandemic landscape. Even businesses that are keen to get their workers back in the office are laying the groundwork for a hybrid working future. What we’re witnessing is the gradual unveiling of the so-called “new normal”, and one thing’s for certain – the cloud will be one of its key pillars.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Dataprise acquires Global Data Vault to expand DRaaS and data protection offerings

Dataprise announced the acquisition of Global Data Vault, a provider of Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) and modern data protection solutions. The addition of Global Data Vault creates one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of integrated data protection and cybersecurity offerings to solve client’s toughest business resilience, risk mitigation and compliance...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Upland Software acquires Objectif Lune to expand its global document workflow product library

Upland Software announced that it has acquired Objectif Lune Inc., an enterprise software provider of document composition and business communication automation. With the addition of Objectif Lune, Upland expands its global document workflow product library by adding the capability to modernize complex, paper-based documents for large-volume print production as well as automated delivery across web, email, and mobile platforms.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

CyberRes Galaxy accelerates executive understanding of cyber risk

CyberRes, a Micro Focus line of business, launched ‘Galaxy,’ an immersive cyberthreat experience that provides actionable and business-centric intelligence for security executives. CyberRes Galaxy enables cyber professionals to quickly gain visibility into the most pressing threats to their business and helps organizations secure their value chains so they...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy