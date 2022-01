Northampton officials ultimately chose not to vote on a vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and other indoor businesses Thursday night. Some members of the city’s Board of Health questioned whether there was thorough data to show that a vaccine requirement would curb the transmission of COVID-19 in the indoor spaces. The measure also would have been enforced by individual workers, a burden that would have weighed heavily on already struggling employees, some health board members said.

NORTHAMPTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO