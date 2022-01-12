ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia WR has entered transfer portal, per report

By Sydney Hunte
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia has seen its 2nd player of the day enter the transfer portal. Ameer Speed, who started 3 games for the Bulldogs in 2021, reportedly opted to enter the portal after 5 seasons with the program...

