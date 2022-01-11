ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tearful Jamie Lynn Spears says she ‘loves’ sister Britney amid family rift

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Jamie Lynn Spears is addressing her rift with sister Britney Spears in an emotional interview with “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

“I love my sister,” the 30-year-old says amid tears in a promo clip of the rare sit-down, released Tuesday.

ABC News journalist Juju Chang then points outs, “But things have gotten complicated.”

“I guess so,” Jamie Lynn, dressed in a cream suit, responds.

The sneak peek also shows that Chang will ask what “caused” the rift between both sisters, and what the “Things I Should Have Said” author regrets not saying.

Jamie Lynn is speaking up now since her tell-all memoir is set to be released on Jan. 18. However, the book comes out just as the former Nickelodeon star and her and Britney’s parents, Jamie and Lynn Spears, face backlash for their alleged abusive behavior toward Britney, 40.

The pop icon — who was just freed in November from a conservatorship that controlled all aspects of her life for 13 years — said in a hearing back in June that she even wanted to sue her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ln7dM_0dj6Ldaq00
Jamie Lynn Spears’s interview on “Good Morning America” is her first televised interview about her sister Britney since the conservatorship ended.

“I really couldn’t even take up for myself,” Britney told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny at the time. “I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad… I was scared.”

She added, “I’m not here to be anyone’s slave.”

Jamie Lynn, in particular, was criticized for not speaking up for her sister publicly while she was under legal constraints or helping to promote the #FreeBritney movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jyX0S_0dj6Ldaq00
Britney and Jamie Lynn, pictured here in 2017, have grown apart. The Grammy winner even unfollowed her sister on Instagram earlier this month.

However, the mother of two defended herself in an angry Instagram rant right after the bombshell court hearing.

“I think it’s extremely clear since the day I was born that I’ve only loved, adored and supported my sister,” Jamie Lynn previously said in a frustrated tone. “I mean, this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls–t.

“I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqclF_0dj6Ldaq00
Jamie Lynn’s interview comes as she promotes her book “Things I Should Have Said.”

Once Britney regained full control of her social media, the “Toxic” singer let her fans in on her true feelings regarding her younger sister.

In July, Britney blasted Jamie Lynn for remixing one of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards without her permission and then dubbed her a “mean ass.”

She also later threw shade at the aspiring author over the title of her book, which was originally called “I Must Confess” after Britney’s 1998 debut single, “…Baby One More Time.”

Britney said in October that may the “Lord have mercy” on her family’s souls if she ever did an interview herself.

Jamie Lynn’s interview will air in part on “Good Morning America” Wednesday morning, and the rest will be featured later that evening on “Nightline.”

Comments / 1

