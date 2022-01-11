LSU lands transfer cornerback Mekhi Garner from ULL

The LSU Tigers are getting some help at the cornerback position with someone who played right down the road. On Tuesday, former Louisiana-Lafayette cornerback Mekhi Garner announced that he will continue his collegiate career at LSU.

I am very appreciative of everyone at ULL that has helped me during my time there. I will never forget the memories with my teammates there. Also, thank you to all of the coaches that have offered and recruited me. I am blessed to say I am 100% committed to LSU. Geaux Tigers. – Garner on Twitter

This is a big boost to the positional group for the Tigers that lost Derek Stingley Jr, Eli Ricks, and Cordale Flott. Garner allowed just 47.1% of his targets to be hauled in for the Ragin Cajuns. He lined up a majority of his time as the boundary cornerback in the Patrick Toney defense. On the same day that Garner committed to LSU they lost yet another cornerback as McGlothern put his name in the transfer portal.

Garner is listed at 6’2″, which gives the Tigers some size and length on the outside.

