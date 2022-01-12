ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Indiana man arrested in Young Dolph's death; 2nd man charged

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqdlF_0dj6KM2400
Rapper Killed Young Dolph This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson, 23, in connection with the the Nov. 17, 2021, shooting fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in November in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP) (Uncredited)

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — A Tennessee man wanted in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in his hometown of Memphis was captured Tuesday in Indiana, while another man was indicted on murder charges, authorities said.

A grand jury indicted Cornelius Smith, 32, on first-degree murder and other charges in the shooting that killed Young Dolph, the Shelby County, Tennessee, District Attorney's Office said. Smith, who was arrested last month on an auto-theft warrant involving the vehicle used in Young Dolph's killing, was being held without bond.

Separately, the U.S. Marshals Service said Justin Johnson, 23, was arrested, after a murder warrant was issued for him earlier this month. The agency did not say where in Indiana that Johnson was found.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop on Nov. 17.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller, Memphis Police Chief C. J. Davis and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said they would would hold a joint press conference Wednesday to provide more details.

The shooting stunned Memphis and shocked the entertainment world. City officials and community activists pointed to the killing as a symbol of the dangers of gun violence in Memphis, where more than 300 homicides were reported last year.

Known for his depictions of tough street life and his independent approach to the music business, Young Dolph was admired for charitable works in Memphis. He organized Thanksgiving food giveaways, donated thousands of dollars to high schools, and paid rent and covered funeral costs for people in the Castalia Heights neighborhood where he was raised. When he was killed, the 36-year-old rapper was in Memphis to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys and visit a cancer center.

A private funeral was held on Nov. 30 and a section of a street in the neighborhood where he grew up was renamed for him Dec. 15. He also was honored at a public celebration at FedExForum, the home of the NBA's Memphis Grizzles and the University of Memphis men’s basketball team.

Young Dolph was born in Chicago and moved to Memphis with his parents when he was 2. He released numerous mixtapes, starting with 2008′s “Paper Route Campaign,” and multiple studio albums, including his 2016 debut “King of Memphis.” He also collaborated on other mixtapes and albums with fellow rappers Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others.

He had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020′s “Rich Slave” peaking at No. 4.

Young Dolph had survived previous shootings. He was shot multiple times in September 2017 after a fight outside a Los Angeles hotel. In February of that year, his SUV was shot at in Charlotte, North Carolina, more than 100 times. That was the inspiration for the song “100 Shots.” He said he survived because he had bulletproof panels in his vehicle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Brothers indicted on murder charges related to deadly shooting that killed 2 men

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Grand Jury has indicted both men arrested in connection to a January 4 shooting that killed two men in Dayton. Brothers Derek E. Shaw Sr., 54, and Darryl F. Cleary, 57, were both indicted for four counts of murder, seven counts of felonious assault, one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and one count of tampering with evidence.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man in custody fatally shot by Duke University police officer

DURHAM, N.C. — A Duke University police officer fatally shot a man who had wrestled a gun away from another officer in a hospital emergency room Friday night, authorities said. The incident occurred at Duke University Hospital, WRAL-TV reported. According to police, the man was in the custody of...
DURHAM, NC
WHIO Dayton

Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI in Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — (AP) — Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence, authorities said. The actor and comedian was detained after Peachtree City Police got a call about 2:30 a.m. regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway, Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said in a news release. An officer saw a vehicle matching the caller's description and stopped Haddish as she pulled into the yard of a residence, Myers said.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
City
Charlotte, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Juvenile injured after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one juvenile in Springfield. Springfield Police dispatch tells us crews responded to the 700 block of York Street around 1:46 a.m. on the reports of gunshots. One initial call-out indicated that a 13-year-old boy had been hit...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
56K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy