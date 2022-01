Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin asked for, and received in spades, examples of “the craziest and most unhinged criticisms” of him on Twitter and elsewhere. Buterin’s lighthearted request came in a Friday tweet in which he shared some of his own favorite criticisms and revealed the Ethereum creator’s lighter side. More than 500 people responded in the first 15 minutes, although most were in support of Buterin. At the time of writing, his tweet had over 1,200 comments.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO