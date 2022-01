The stock price of Ucommune International Ltd. (NASDAQ: UK) increased by 15.38% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ucommune International Ltd. (NASDAQ: UK) – a leading agile office space manager and provider in China – increased by 15.38% today. Investors are responding positively to Ucommune announcing that the company has signed an agreement with Nanchang Qinghu Industrial Park Management Company to jointly develop the Nanchang Honggutan-Ucommune project. This Project is located in Nanchang, Jiangxi and has a managed area of 56,990 square meters. According to the agreement, the formal cooperation between Ucommune and Nanchang Qinghu Industrial Park Management Company commenced on December 21, 2021, and lasts until December 20, 2024.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO