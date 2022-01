The last report that we put out about active cases in Walker County was through December 4th. DSHS quit sending a weekly report to the counties, but after working with DSHS, we have, what we believe to be an accurate case count for Walker County. Through yesterday, January 12, 2022, we have 1921 active cases of COVID-19 in Walker County. We apologize for any lack of information for the past few weeks but we feel we have accurate information to pass along at this time. Our plan of action is to provide a weekly update once again every Monday, unless Monday is a holiday, it will be the following day.

WALKER COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO