ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche rookie defenseman Bo Byram leaves team for personal reasons

By Mike Chambers
Denver Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinutes from warmup at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Tuesday, the Avalanche announced that rookie defenseman Bo Byram has left the team for personal reasons and would not play...

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Denver Post

Pick 6: Odds on NFL’s wild-card weekend, Peyton Manning becomes Broncos’ next head coach and more

The NFL playoffs kick off Saturday with six games in the wild-card round. The No. 5 Raiders eked their way into the playoffs, beating the Chargers in overtime last week to claim a seed in the AFC. They are 5.5-point underdogs to No. 4 Cincinnati in Saturday’s early game. In the night game, the AFC No. 3 Bills hold a 5.5-point edge over the visiting No. 6 Patriots. For Buffalo, it would be sweet revenge over New England, who holds a lopsided 36-8 advantage in their head-to-head matchups since 2000 (granted the Bill have gone 3-1 since 2020).
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospect Update: Post-WJC, Prospect Rankings & More

It has been a while since our last prospects update. In the time in between, we’ve seen the World Junior Championship Tournament (WJC) start up, shut down, and ultimately get cancelled (or possibly postponed), and we welcomed in a new year. Meanwhile the Detroit Red Wings’ prospects continue to strut their stuff across the many hockey leagues in the world.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Darren Helm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Colorado Eagles#Bridgestone Arena#Predators#Avs#Ahl#The Central Division
FingerLakes1.com

Crunch fall to Comets in OT

The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Utica Comets, 4-3, in overtime Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. The Crunch held three different leads but allowed a late game-tying goal in the third period and eventually fell in overtime. Despite the loss, the Crunch earn a point and move to...
NHL
Denver Post

Nuggets’ Bol Bol trade with Detroit is off due to physical, source says

Three days after the Nuggets agreed to trade Bol Bol to Detroit, the deal is off, a league source told The Denver Post. The Pistons had an issue with Bol’s physical and reneged on the trade, which would’ve sent Rodney McGruder and a late second-round pick to Denver. The Nuggets announced the trade in a release on Monday.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Avalanche Trade Targets After Byram Injury

In the aftermath of their 5-4 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators, the Colorado Avalanche received negative but familiar news about rookie defenseman Bowen Byram. The young blueliner was stepping away from the team for personal reasons, later revealed to be related to lingering concussion problems stemming from a series of hits suffered over the course of the past few seasons. It’s another unfortunate twist in Byram’s short NHL career, made crueler given how well he had been playing to this point. The 2019 fourth-overall pick has scored 11 points in 18 games this season while playing over 19 minutes a night, fourth among Avalanche defensemen. Colorado is set at the top of their blue line rotation, with Cale Makar, Devon Toews, and Samuel Girard headlining the talented troupe.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy