Avalanche rookie defenseman Bo Byram leaves team for personal reasons

The NFL playoffs kick off Saturday with six games in the wild-card round. The No. 5 Raiders eked their way into the playoffs, beating the Chargers in overtime last week to claim a seed in the AFC. They are 5.5-point underdogs to No. 4 Cincinnati in Saturday’s early game. In the night game, the AFC No. 3 Bills hold a 5.5-point edge over the visiting No. 6 Patriots. For Buffalo, it would be sweet revenge over New England, who holds a lopsided 36-8 advantage in their head-to-head matchups since 2000 (granted the Bill have gone 3-1 since 2020).

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO