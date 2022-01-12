Man hospitalized after police say he was stabbed on Metrobus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was found dead inside a Baltimore County home Friday after a standoff with police, authorities said.
The incident was reported Friday morning on Arwell Court. Police closed nearby roads and asked neighbors to shelter in place while they dealt with the situation.
Several hours later, police said the situation was resolved and roads were reopened. Investigators later confirmed a body was found inside the home.
The circumstances of the death were not immediately released, but the incident remains under investigation.
“An investigation is still pending into this matter and the circumstances surrounding it,” the agency said in part.
Additional details about the incident were not clear Friday evening.
