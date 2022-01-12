ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Remembering People’s Drug (Now CVS)

mocoshow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m never going to stop calling it Peoples.”. Don’t worry. Many people said the same thing when CVS announced the changing of a name that had been around the area for nearly 90 years. When the CVS corporation bought the drugstore chain in 1990, they remodeled stores...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
CNBC

Bill Gates: Once the omicron variant passes, Covid will be more like the seasonal flu

Covid's omicron variant is currently tearing through the U.S. and the rest of the world at a record-breaking pace — but Bill Gates sees hope on the horizon. Once the current surge abates, countries can expect to see "far fewer cases" through the rest of 2022, Gates wrote on Tuesday during a Twitter Q&A with Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh. Once that happens, Gates continued, Covid can most likely "be treated more like seasonal flu."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Rye#Melville Corp#Consumer Value Stores#The People Drugs#Shearer Drug#Peoples Service Drug#Gibbs Peoples Drug#The Washington Post#Lane Drug#Canadian#Imasco
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Launches Online Form for Community Organizations to Request COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits

To ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 rapid test kits, Montgomery County is distributing kits to community organizations to redistribute to our most vulnerable and hard-to-reach populations across the County. Organizations who serve residents unable to visit a COVID-19 testing site or pick up a testing kit through the public distribution...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Don't Miss: Tuesday's deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products. Kraft Heinz announced a few days ago that...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy