Following Friday’s clipper system, we’ll be treated to a mainly quiet weekend across KELOLAND, but not everyone will get off to the same pleasant start. Areas that have little to no snow on the ground will be able to warm up nicely over the course of the afternoon with plenty of sunshine in place. Further east, however, it’ll be a different story. Highs east of the James River valley may struggle to get out of the teens and low 20s, while highs to the west climb into the 30s and 40s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO