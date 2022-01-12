ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

NYC students walk out in protest of school COVID-19 conditions

By MICHAEL ELSEN-ROONEY
Tacoma News Tribune
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — Students across New York City walked out of their schools just before noon Tuesday to protest COVID-19 safety conditions in their classrooms. It’s unclear how many students citywide joined in the social media-fueled protest, but at Brooklyn Technical High School, the city’s largest, an estimated 600 kids poured...

Related
PIX11

Mayor Adams considering temporary remote option for NYC schools

NEW YORK – As New York City continues to battle the COVID-19 surge, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday a temporary remote-learning option for city schools is under consideration. “We want to provide the safest place for our children, and we want to have our children in school,” Mayor Adams said when asked to comment about […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Covid#Department Of Education#Student Voice#Protest#Nyc
Daily Mail

'The situation is beyond control': NYC student says schools are in chaos with the number of teachers calling out with COVID and there is 'no learning going on' after Mayor Adams told schools to stay open

An anonymous New York City public high school student claimed that their school is 'beyond control' and should revert back to remote learning due to the sheer number of teachers calling out sick as the Omicron variant causes a surge in covid cases. The Bronx Science student said that large...
EDUCATION
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Teachers, Parents Consider Pros And Cons Of Remote Learning During Staff Shortages

DENVER (CBS4)– There are many different opinions on whether the Denver Public Schools district should move back to remote learning because of the high number of COVID-19 cases surging around the state, and for many teachers on the front lines they feel like they’re not being heard by district officials. (credit: Getty Images) “Teachers are being set on fire,” said Tim Hernández, a teacher at North High School. “And teachers need systems that are willing to take that fire off of us, dump us in the water, whatever we need to do to provide the best version of education.” Hernández said that while...
DENVER, CO
Tacoma News Tribune

Peninsula schools superintendent addresses COVID plan, staffing, need for substitutes

Peninsula School District Superintendent Krestin Bahr gave families an update Wednesday about the district’s plan for its schools in the coming weeks of the pandemic. “As I’m sure you know, we are experiencing high absence rates among staff and students,” Bahr said in a video message to the Peninsula community posted online. “I know staffing shortages are tough on everybody and I am so grateful to everyone who has pitched in to support our staff and students during this challenging time.”
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
CBS Chicago

DePaul University To Require COVID-19 Boosters For Students, Faculty, And Staff Beginning In March

CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University will require all students, faculty, and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots by March 1, after previously requiring them to be full vaccinated for the 2021-22 school year. The university said students, faculty, and staff will have to upload their proof of a booster to DePaul’s database by March 1. “COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are widely available throughout the city, including at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, city-operated clinics, pop-up locations, and other special events. All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost, regardless of ability to pay or immigration status. No government ID or insurance is required,” the university said in a statement on its website. Information and instructions on how to submit proof of boosters can be found on the university’s website. Anyone at DePaul with questions about vaccines can email DePaulCommunityHealth@depaul.edu. DePaul staff can answer questions about vaccine eligibility and appointment locations. However, the university said its staff cannot book appointments. To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, search vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.
CHICAGO, IL

