Environment

More westerly track, accumulating snow still targeted for Friday

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdates to the data over the last 24 hours show more of a westerly track with our upcoming Alberta Clipper for Friday. This will shift the target area of worst impacts a...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Snow ends, higher totals

Based on current trends at the time of writing this, I think we'll see slightly higher snowfall totals that what has currently beeng talked about, only by an inch or two. I expected widespread reports in the 4-8" window with a few places falling outside that range in both directions. Highest will be in north central Iowa. Least closest to the Mississippi River.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Over 150 crashes, 60 spinouts reported during Friday morning snowfall

You'll want to be prepared before heading off to your destination Friday - snow is falling across much of Minnesota, causing roads to be slippery. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 159 crashes — including 22 involving injuries — statewide between 5 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday. Fortunately, none of the crashes resulted in fatal injuries. An additional 66 vehicles off the road and spinouts were reported in the timeframe.
MINNESOTA STATE
klkntv.com

Accumulating snow for some in eastern Nebraska

Our next disturbance has arrived, bringing a chance for accumulating snow in eastern Nebraska. While there may be a lull in activity on Friday evening, we do expect snow showers to resume at some point. Snow showers should last past midnight and come to an end near or before sunrise on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS DFW

Friday Wind Advisory Leads Into Weekend Cold Front & Possible Snow Flurries In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours. Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon! If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m....
DALLAS, TX
WETM 18 News

Active Weather Weekend Ahead with low wind chills to begin the weekend and chance of snow to end it

Friday 10:00 PM Forecast AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14TH: 34° AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14TH: 16° FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:01 PM Friday started off cold with overcast skies and temperatures right at or around freezing. Now there are multiple weather hazards in place as we head into the weekend. After an arctic front moved […]
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: After 10+ Inches Of Snow In Southwestern MN, Clear And Chilly Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After more than 10 inches of snow fell in southwestern Minnesota, Saturday is looking to be a clear and sunny day, though it will be chilly. In the Twin Cities, 3.7 inches of snow fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. WCCO Weather Watchers reported 5 inches in Farmington, and 4.5 inches in Independence. Further east and into Wisconsin, totals tapered off to about an inch or two. Credit: CBS But southwestern Minnesota saw 10-12 inches, and the area will be much colder on Saturday due to the fresh snow pack. With the added wind, feels-like temps were nearing minus 20 in...
MINNESOTA STATE
14news.com

Minor snow accumulations possible Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday was cloudy and cool with highs in the middle 30s. A potent winter storm will skirt the Tri-State to the west and south over the weekend. The latest model track keeps only very minor accumulations over the Tri-State for Saturday. With temperatures near or slightly above freezing, any snow would just stick to elevated or grassy surfaces. We will keep the alert day in place for Saturday, as a few slick spots can’t be ruled out. Travel toward Nashville or St. Louis will also have the potential for slick spots. I cancelled the Alert Day for Sunday, as the winter storm is expected to dig further south and keep the risk for wintry weather out of the Tri-State. Areas along and south of the KY-Tennessee border will see the heaviest snow accums of 2-4″. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. The MLK holiday will be dry and cold with a high of 38. Temps will climb into the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain will be possible on Wednesday, then will chill out again on Thursday and Friday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Wind Chills Come Ahead Of Massive Snow Storm Projected For Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are nearly 10″ below average for snowfall this season but more snow is on the way that will most likely catch us up and put us back on track. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) First things first, it’s frigid today with lows in the teens and single digit wind chills. Highs only stay in the low 20s and feeling in the teens for much of the day. Don’t forget to bring your pets inside – It’s the law! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There’s a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WAAY-TV

Accumulating snow possible Sunday

Widespread rain begins to move into northwest Alabama Saturday afternoon and move into the entire region by Saturday night. Rain will continue through the overnight hours but no winter weather is expected until early Sunday. That's when we begin to see a changeover to rain/snow mix and eventually all snow.
ALABAMA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Staying cold with accumulating snow around for Saturday – Nick

Good early Saturday morning, everyone. Mother Nature sure spoiled us for the past few days (as far as temperatures go) before it started to bring the cold back in tonight and for our Saturday. We had a mild Thursday with highs in the lower 60s before we trended back into chilly territory with highs in the middle 50 across the area for our Friday afternoon.
JOPLIN, MO
NottinghamMD.com

WINTER STORM: Snow, sleet, freezing rain expected to arrive in Baltimore area on Sunday afternoon

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A wintry mix of precipitation is expected to arrive in the Baltimore area on Sunday as a major winter storm bears down on the Mid-Atlantic. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued in northern Baltimore County for Sunday and into Monday. The National Weather Service says snow should arrive in the Nottingham area between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. … Continue reading "WINTER STORM: Snow, sleet, freezing rain expected to arrive in Baltimore area on Sunday afternoon" The post WINTER STORM: Snow, sleet, freezing rain expected to arrive in Baltimore area on Sunday afternoon appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox11online.com

Few weekend snow chances, minor accumulations

Northeast winds will still produce pesky lake-effect snow showers along the Lake Michigan shoreline, while inland locations should see some sunshine to start the weekend. Today will hold a mix of sun and clouds for most with a high of 14 degrees. However, a persistent northeast wind will continue to...
KEWAUNEE, WI
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Dip And The Wind Chill Could Reach Single Digits

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good morning and happy weekend. The coldest air of winter so far is upon us this morning and will keep the afternoon highs today in the mid 20’s. Last Tuesday we had a high of 28, so today will likely be a few degrees colder. Additionally, we have had winds over 10 to 15 mph, which has dropped our wind chills to the single digits at times. The winds will diminish this afternoon, but the cold will remain. Our next Weather Alert Day will take shape by late Sunday afternoon as we have been tracking a major winter storm that’s...
BALTIMORE, MD

