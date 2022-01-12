Mild again on Wednesday

You'll want to be prepared before heading off to your destination Friday - snow is falling across much of Minnesota, causing roads to be slippery. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 159 crashes — including 22 involving injuries — statewide between 5 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday. Fortunately, none of the crashes resulted in fatal injuries. An additional 66 vehicles off the road and spinouts were reported in the timeframe.
Based on current trends at the time of writing this, I think we'll see slightly higher snowfall totals that what has currently beeng talked about, only by an inch or two. I expected widespread reports in the 4-8" window with a few places falling outside that range in both directions. Highest will be in north central Iowa. Least closest to the Mississippi River.
Snowfall is wrapping up around Kansas City this morning, and it has already ended in NW Missouri and NE Kansas as of 9 AM. Snow will continue to move north to south across the area, ending in the metro around 10-11 AM and south of I-70 by 3 PM or so. By the end of […]
Friday 10:00 PM Forecast AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14TH: 34° AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14TH: 16° FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:01 PM Friday started off cold with overcast skies and temperatures right at or around freezing. Now there are multiple weather hazards in place as we head into the weekend. After an arctic front moved […]
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are nearly 10″ below average for snowfall this season but more snow is on the way that will most likely catch us up and put us back on track.
WEATHER LINKS
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
First things first, it’s frigid today with lows in the teens and single digit wind chills. Highs only stay in the low 20s and feeling in the teens for much of the day. Don’t forget to bring your pets inside – It’s the law!
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
There’s a...
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A wintry mix of precipitation is expected to arrive in the Baltimore area on Sunday as a major winter storm bears down on the Mid-Atlantic. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued in northern Baltimore County for Sunday and into Monday. The National Weather Service says snow should arrive in the Nottingham area between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. …
Continue reading "WINTER STORM: Snow, sleet, freezing rain expected to arrive in Baltimore area on Sunday afternoon"
The post WINTER STORM: Snow, sleet, freezing rain expected to arrive in Baltimore area on Sunday afternoon appeared first on Nottingham MD.
(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is always reminding drivers how to stay safe during snowy road conditions. A total of 101 snowplows in District 6 hit the roads early on Friday morning and into the night. "This one is one of those events where the snow...
Comments / 0