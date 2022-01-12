ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Small snow opportunities

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next two nights have some minor snow chances. Isolated snow showers are possible just before daybreak on Wednesday. These are very spotty and don't bring any significant threat to us. Wednesday night...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Over 150 crashes, 60 spinouts reported during Friday morning snowfall

You'll want to be prepared before heading off to your destination Friday - snow is falling across much of Minnesota, causing roads to be slippery. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 159 crashes — including 22 involving injuries — statewide between 5 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday. Fortunately, none of the crashes resulted in fatal injuries. An additional 66 vehicles off the road and spinouts were reported in the timeframe.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV

Snow ends, higher totals

Based on current trends at the time of writing this, I think we'll see slightly higher snowfall totals that what has currently beeng talked about, only by an inch or two. I expected widespread reports in the 4-8" window with a few places falling outside that range in both directions. Highest will be in north central Iowa. Least closest to the Mississippi River.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

Friday Wind Advisory Leads Into Weekend Cold Front & Possible Snow Flurries In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours. Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon! If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m....
DALLAS, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Light Snow Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered areas of light snow Friday night with temperatures in the low 20s. Most locations will record less than an inch of snow. Lingering snow flurries persist for Saturday morning, and then it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold Sunday morning with lows in the teens. We’ll start out Sunday with sunny skies, then clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) There’s a chance for scattered snow showers for Sunday evening. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s on Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Day. On Tuesday, it will be with highs in the upper 30s, then it will turn colder by midweek. Temperatures drop Wednesday as an Arctic airmass moves in. Highs on Thursday will only be in the teens with overnight temperatures in the single digits. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Low 21. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for flurries in the morning. High 25. SUNDAY: Morning sun, afternoon clouds. High 29.
CHICAGO, IL
KAAL-TV

Chilly Saturday, but little wind

Temperatures are backing off for Saturday. Highs will make the low 10s. Early on the wind chill will be sub-zero as the air temp is near the zero mark. But overall, wind is trending lighter and will not be a factor on a sunny Saturday. This will make the day feel just a bit warmer in the end.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Telegram

Small chances of snow this weekend

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper teens with a small chance of light flurries. Sunday brings slightly warmer temperatures and light snow chances. Going into the new week, we start off mild with highs in the mid-20s. By Wednesday, highs drop to the single digits and a west breeze kicks up.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

New York Weather: Saturday Afternoon 1/15 CBS2 Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Bunde up! Expect mostly to partly sunny skies today, but it stays COLD. Highs will struggle to get into the low 20s, feeling like the single digits and teens all day. It’s then another cold night, although with slightly less wind, the wind chills won’t be as severe. Still… plenty cold! For Sunday, the daylight hours are dry as well. It’s after sunset that precip starts moving into our southern areas, moving into the city by 7pm. The brunt of the storm is then overnight into early Monday morning. For the city and south/east, it’s a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NottinghamMD.com

WINTER STORM: Snow, sleet, freezing rain expected to arrive in Baltimore area on Sunday afternoon

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A wintry mix of precipitation is expected to arrive in the Baltimore area on Sunday as a major winter storm bears down on the Mid-Atlantic. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued in northern Baltimore County for Sunday and into Monday. The National Weather Service says snow should arrive in the Nottingham area between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. … Continue reading "WINTER STORM: Snow, sleet, freezing rain expected to arrive in Baltimore area on Sunday afternoon" The post WINTER STORM: Snow, sleet, freezing rain expected to arrive in Baltimore area on Sunday afternoon appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Dip And The Wind Chill Could Reach Single Digits

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good morning and happy weekend. The coldest air of winter so far is upon us this morning and will keep the afternoon highs today in the mid 20’s. Last Tuesday we had a high of 28, so today will likely be a few degrees colder. Additionally, we have had winds over 10 to 15 mph, which has dropped our wind chills to the single digits at times. The winds will diminish this afternoon, but the cold will remain. Our next Weather Alert Day will take shape by late Sunday afternoon as we have been tracking a major winter storm that’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Dangerously Cold Temperatures Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Snow Storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days for today, Sunday and Monday. Today’s alert is due to the bone chilling cold. A raw winter day is ensuing across Maryland. Temperatures will struggle to make it above the mid 20s. That would be chilly enough but unfortunately the brisk north wind will make it feel like the upper teens. Another frigid night is in store, with a forecast low of 15° for Baltimore. This storm will bring #Maryland quite a range of impacts! Heavy snow for western parts of the state! The rest of us will see a transition to freezing rain...
BALTIMORE, MD
KAAL-TV

MnDOT reminders for snowfall, poor road conditions

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is always reminding drivers how to stay safe during snowy road conditions. A total of 101 snowplows in District 6 hit the roads early on Friday morning and into the night. "This one is one of those events where the snow...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy