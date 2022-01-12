ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC students walk out in protest of school COVID-19 conditions

NEW YORK — Students across New York City walked out of their schools just before noon Tuesday to protest COVID-19 safety conditions in their classrooms. It’s unclear how many students citywide joined in the social media-fueled protest, but at Brooklyn Technical High School, the city’s largest, an estimated 600 kids poured...

PIX11

Mayor Adams considering temporary remote option for NYC schools

NEW YORK – As New York City continues to battle the COVID-19 surge, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday a temporary remote-learning option for city schools is under consideration. “We want to provide the safest place for our children, and we want to have our children in school,” Mayor Adams said when asked to comment about […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Teachers, Parents Consider Pros And Cons Of Remote Learning During Staff Shortages

DENVER (CBS4)– There are many different opinions on whether the Denver Public Schools district should move back to remote learning because of the high number of COVID-19 cases surging around the state, and for many teachers on the front lines they feel like they’re not being heard by district officials. (credit: Getty Images) “Teachers are being set on fire,” said Tim Hernández, a teacher at North High School. “And teachers need systems that are willing to take that fire off of us, dump us in the water, whatever we need to do to provide the best version of education.” Hernández said that while...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Hundreds Of CPS Students Walk Out To Protest Return To In-Person Classes; Block Traffic In Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of Chicago Public Schools students walked out of classes on Friday, and a group of students later blocked traffic in the Loop near State and Madison, protesting the decision to resume in-person learning after the district reached a COVID-19 safety agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union. Students organizing the walkout said they were not asked to contribute to discussions about their academic and personal needs in order to feel safe going back to in-person classes during the Omicron surge of the pandemic. The Chicago Public Schools Radical Youth Alliance, or Chi-Rads, organized the walkout, which began at 12:30...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

DePaul University To Require COVID-19 Boosters For Students, Faculty, And Staff Beginning In March

CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University will require all students, faculty, and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots by March 1, after previously requiring them to be full vaccinated for the 2021-22 school year. The university said students, faculty, and staff will have to upload their proof of a booster to DePaul’s database by March 1. “COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are widely available throughout the city, including at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, city-operated clinics, pop-up locations, and other special events. All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost, regardless of ability to pay or immigration status. No government ID or insurance is required,” the university said in a statement on its website. Information and instructions on how to submit proof of boosters can be found on the university’s website. Anyone at DePaul with questions about vaccines can email DePaulCommunityHealth@depaul.edu. DePaul staff can answer questions about vaccine eligibility and appointment locations. However, the university said its staff cannot book appointments. To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, search vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.
CHICAGO, IL
Fresno Bee

California’s undergraduate enrollment dropped by about 250,000 during pandemic years

LOS ANGELES — California's fall 2021 undergraduate enrollment dropped by nearly a quarter-million students since pre-pandemic fall 2019, according to a survey released Thursday. The report from the National Student Clearinghouse shows that California saw an overall decline of more than 99,000 — or 4.3% — in undergraduate enrollment...
COLLEGES
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Scholar Serves Fellow Students of Color in Her Community

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — North Bay Students Rising Above scholar Rocío Mondragón Reyes has a very special connection to the non-profit with her job as an SRA advisor, serving other young people of color in her community. On a recent weekday morning, Mondragón Reyes worked on training her new puppy Iggy how to shake paws, walk on a leash and sit. Adopting her new four-legged family member has been just one of the many projects Mondragon Reyes has leaned into since the start of the pandemic. The 24-year-old holds down three jobs. In addition to her role as an Students Rising Above...
SANTA ROSA, CA

