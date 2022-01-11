ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

First-in-Class Topical Treatment Clascoterone Launches in US to Treat Acne Vulgaris

By AJMC Staff
ajmc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first FDA-approved acne drug with a first-in-class mechanism of action in nearly 40 years launched in the United States in November 2021 after being approved in August 2020. The first-in-class topical treatment for acne vulgaris, clascoterone (Winlevi, Sun Pharmaceuticals) cream 1%, has officially launched in the United States....

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

Related
massdevice.com

Strata Skin Sciences to acquire acne treatment assets from Theravant

Horsham, Pennsylvania-based Strata Skin Sciences makes products to treat dermatologic conditions, and the acquisition expands its offerings to the acne treatment market. “As we sought to expand and capitalize on our opportunities for medical device treatment of dermatologic conditions, we identified Theravant’s technology as an ideal fit to enter the fast-growing acne market. The acquisition of the TheraClear System provides Strata with a safe and effective technology to complement and/or replace prescription drugs and topical creams,” Strata Skin Sciences president and CEO Robert Moccia said in a news release. “In the U.S. alone, there are an estimated 50 million patients with mild-to-moderate acne. Theravant’s handheld device has the potential to address this market with a revolutionary approach that can be simply and successfully operated by doctors, nurses, aestheticians, and assistants. We look forward to leveraging our strong commercial team to accelerate the growth potential of this exciting technology with an expected launch under the Strata brand by mid-year.”
HORSHAM, PA
ajmc.com

New Review Outlines Potential Role of Macrophages in SLE Development, Treatment

New evidence suggests macrophage regulation could be an important area of inquiry in systemic lupus erythematosus, but the research is in its early stages. Although systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) has been the subject of considerable research in recent years, the origins of the autoimmune disease remain a mystery. In a new review article, a team of investigators examined the latest evidence suggesting the possible role of macrophages in the development of the disease.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Nusinersen Likely to Improve QOL for Patients With SMA

Across most questionnaire domains, patients reported improvements to their quality of life (QOL) while receiving treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with nusinersen. Adding to data on the efficacy of nusinersen as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), results from a new study show that nusinersen yielded improvements to the physical and psychosocial well-being of patients with the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Daridorexant Approved for Adults With Insomnia

Daridorexant belongs to a class of drugs known as a dual orexin receptor antagonists. The FDA Monday approved a new drug for the treatment of insomnia in adults. Daridorexant, to be marketed under the name Quviviq, was approved in doses of 25 mg and 50 mg. According to the drugmaker, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, daridorexant is a dual orexin receptor antagonist, which blocks the binding of the wake-promoting neuropeptides orexins and is believed to turn down overactive wakefulness; other treatments may be sedating, according to the company.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acne Treatment#Acne Vulgaris#Md#Americans#Clascoterone Lrb N
ajmc.com

Non-SMN Approaches Offer Alternative, Supportive Strategies for SMA Treatment

Outside of survival motor neuron (SMN) treatment, there are several alternatives used in cases where SMN approaches are not appropriate for treating spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Although survival motor neuron (SMN) approaches like nusinersen and onasemnogene abeparvovec have become a cornerstone of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment, there are cases...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia: First-Line Treatment Decisions

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: You have oral options, and we know that we’re always faced with cost pressures in terms of using the most cost-effective therapies. You have multiple BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibitors. You have biosimilars. Bendamustine [Treanda] is generic, so if you look at it from a cost perspective, you probably think that bendamustine and rituximab [Rituxan] biosimilar is probably the least costly for a patient, and also having that fixed duration option for a patient. How does the physician determine the most appropriate agent for frontline treatment? Maybe cost doesn’t even factor into that.
HEALTH
Fox News

FDA approves first feline arthritis pain treatment

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first treatment for the control of pain associated with osteoarthritis in cats. Zoetic Inc.'s Solensia is also the first monoclonal antibody new animal drug approved by the FDA for use in any animal species. The agency explained in a news release on...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

CV Sciences Launches +PlusCBD Pain Relief Topicals With Products For Athletes, Arthritis Patients

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) is launching +PlusCBD Pain Relief topicals. The San Diego-based supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products confirmed Tuesday that the new line of topicals consists of four unique over-the-counter products formulated to pinpoint sources of minor pain and aches. These products contain active ingredients such as warming camphor and cooling menthol along with premium hemp-derived CBD and other natural emollients for skin-softening effects.
HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves drugs from AbbVie, Pfizer to treat eczema

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved drugs from AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) for treating eczema, a skin disease, the companies said on Friday. AbbVie's Rinvoq and Pfizer's Cibinqo have been approved to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema, in patients who do...
HEALTH
Good News Network

Experimental Treatment in Spain Puts 18 Cancer Patients in Complete Remission

18 out of 30 Spanish patients with incurable blood cancer are in complete remission, and a few more have seen the cancer’s progression stopped in its tracks, thanks to a new and much cheaper treatment option. Using a patient’s own white blood cells, doctors reprogramed them to better identify...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Medicine Review Reduces Polypharmacy in Older Adults

The randomized study consisted of an intervention delivered by general practitioners in the Republic of Ireland. A study published this month looked to see if an intervention delivered by primary care doctors could reduce the use of potentially inappropriate prescriptions (PIPs) and polypharmacy in community-dwelling older adults with multiple health conditions.
HEALTH
patientdaily.com

NRx Pharmaceuticals Submits Emergency Use Authorization Application to US Food and Drug Administration for ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) to Treat Patients at Immediate Risk of Death from COVID-19 Despite Treatment with Remdesivir and Other Approved Therapies

- Requested indication focuses on patients whose respiratory failure has progressed despite treatment with Remdesivir or other approved therapies. - Patients treated with ZYESAMI vs. placebo demonstrated statistically significant (P=.03), 2.8-fold increased odds of being alive and free of respiratory failure at day 28 and day 60 and a 4-fold increased odds of surviving to 60 days (P=.006)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nbc15.com

Wisconsin receives first shipment of antiviral pills to treat COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin received its first supply Wednesday of antiviral COVID-19 pills to treat those with mild to moderate symptoms from the virus, the Department of Health Services announced. DHS stated the initial supply of the treatments, molnupiravir and Paxlovid, are available in limited supply. The first week...
WISCONSIN STATE
ajmc.com

What We're Reading: Supreme Court Vaccine Mandate Hearings; Rise in Pediatric COVID-19 Hospitalizations; Exercise and Dementia Risk

President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for large businesses was met with skepticism from the conservative-majority Supreme Court; COVID-19 hospitalization rates are rising for young children not yet eligible for vaccination; exercise is shown to lower risk of dementia even in those already presenting with symptoms. Supreme Court Skeptical of Biden...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy