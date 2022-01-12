ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Council approves final phase of DIA Great Hall project

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbDuU_0dj6FCk500

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council approved the plan for the final phase of the Great Hall buildout at Denver International Airport, sending the project into its final years of construction.

35% of Colorado hospital patients with COVID admitted for other reasons

The council gave the nod to the project at its Monday night meeting, and now design work is expected to begin. According to the airport, the Great Hall “Complete Phase” will cost $1.3 billion in airport revenues and will include:

  • An additional new security checkpoint, increasing screening capacity by more than 60%
  • New airline check-in areas
  • Restroom renovations and replaced flooring, lighting, heating, cooling, fire protection systems and elevators/escalators
  • New spaces to meet and greet travelers for both domestic and international arrivals
  • A new Center of Excellence and Equity in Aviation for under-represented and young people pursuing careers in aviation

Construction is expected to start late this year, with full completion expected between spring 2027 and summer 2028. Phase 1 finished in October , and Phase 2 is expected to be finished in mid-2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
FOX31 Denver

Food Truck Friday with Ihawan Sa Colorado

If you’re craving for some authentic Filipino style BBQ, look no further than Ihawan Sa Colorado food truck. Owners Michael and Irish Snow brings the popular Pinoy grilled street bbq and other traditional Filipino street food to Colorado. From grilled port belly to banana lumpia, Ihawan sa Colorado has it all. You can find out […]
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver City Council#Weather#Dia Great Hall#Kdvr#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
FOX31 Denver

A subscription-based membership for RVers

From January 13th-15th, the Colorado RV Adventure Travel Show will be taking place at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver Colorado. The show will be featuring the country’s very latest makes and models of RVs from the country’s top manufacturers. Joel Holland, CEO of Vail-based co. Harvest Hosts says RVing is popular than ever and […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy