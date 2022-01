Rabbi Eliyahu Safran of the Orthodox Union refers to the number seven as the perfect number. “Seven is completeness and wholesomeness,” he says. There are numerous examples in Judaism of the significance of that seven, beginning with Shabbat, the seventh day of the week. G-d created the Earth in six days and rested on the seventh day. Also in Genesis, God gives Noah seven commandments for how he and his family must conduct their lives. And then there is the Sheva Brachot, which is the seven blessings recited under the chuppa at a wedding.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO