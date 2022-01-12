Young Dolph’s Alleged Killers Arrested In Indiana

Police have identified the person they believe pulled the trigger on Memphis rapper Young Dolph, naming Justin Johnson as his suspected killer. As photos of Johnson wearing a Paper Route Empire chain have gone viral on social media, as well as an additional picture that seemingly shows the suspect partying at the club with Dolph and his entourage, it becomes increasingly clear that Johnson did not cover his steps well enough to get away with the crime. According to new reports, cops were able to link Johnson to the murder after he allegedly used the home where the getaway car was located as a backdrop in one of his music videos, which was released after Dolph's death.

