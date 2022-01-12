Young Dolph’s Alleged Killers Arrested In Indiana
According to a report from TMZ, 23-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith were arrested today (January 11) for the murder of Young Dolph...thesource.com
